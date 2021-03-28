Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,943 news cases, 36 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 4,943 new coronavirus cases in Sunday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,044,005.
New cases reported (2,044,005 total since start of pandemic):
- Sunday: 4,943
- Saturday: 5,883
- Friday: 5,750
- Thursday: 5,773
- Wednesday: 5,143
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 85,298 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 8.71% were positive.
- Saturday: 8.71%
- Friday: 7.80%
- Thursday: 7.13%
- Wednesday: 6.88%
- Tuesday: 7.37%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.80% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Saturday: 6.80%
- Friday: 6.27%
- Thursday: 5.69%
- Wednesday: 5.58%
- Tuesday: 6.00%
New Florida resident deaths (33,178 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 36 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 33,178. The total of non-resident deaths is 641.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Sunday: 36
- Saturday: 26
- Friday: 159
- Thursday: 107
- Wednesday: 30
New hospitalizations (84,644 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Sunday: 83
- Saturday: 155
- Friday: 203
- Thursday: 197
- Wednesday: 202
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 5,604,283 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,865,665 have received their full two-dose series, and 209,668 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,528,950 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Friday: 129,074
- Thursday: 128,738
- Wednesday: 141,232
- Tuesday: 147,300
- Monday: 102,675
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 120,680
Deaths: 1,602
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 71,696
Deaths: 1,543
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 29,096
Deaths: 785
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 34,567
Deaths: 633
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 36,074
Deaths: 687
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 60,765
Deaths: 1,237
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,296
Deaths: 439
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,615
Deaths: 317
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,266
Deaths: 428
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,893
Deaths: 37
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.