Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,794 new cases, 22 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 4,794 new coronavirus cases in Sunday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,081,826.

New cases reported (2,081,826 total since start of pandemic):

Sunday: 4,794

Saturday: 6,017

Friday: 6,490

Thursday: 6,790

Wednesday: 5,294

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 81,534 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 9.29% were positive.

Saturday: 9.29%

Friday: 7.93%

Thursday: 7.33%

Wednesday: 7.80%

Tuesday: 8.27%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.02% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Saturday: 7.02%

Friday: 6.31%

Thursday: 6.10%

Wednesday: 6.41%

Tuesday: 6.67%

New Florida resident deaths (33,674 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 22 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 33,674. The total of non-resident deaths is 654.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Sunday: 22

Saturday: 66

Friday: 92

Thursday: 69

Wednesday: 87

New hospitalizations (85,748 cumulative since pandemic began):

Sunday: 70

Saturday: 140

Friday: 165

Thursday: 176

Wednesday: 224

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 6,299,638 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 3,395,313 have received their full two-dose series, and 265,567 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,638,758 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Saturday: 91,638

Friday: 116,966

Thursday: 111,573

Wednesday: 107,721

Tuesday: 110,430

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 123,479

Deaths: 1,619

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 73,290

Deaths: 1,557

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,766

Deaths: 791

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 35,249

Deaths: 635

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 36,906

Deaths: 697

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 61,888

Deaths: 1,267

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,571

Deaths: 443

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,755

Deaths: 322

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,404

Deaths: 433

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,922

Deaths: 39

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.