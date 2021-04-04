Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,794 new cases, 22 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 4,794 new coronavirus cases in Sunday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,081,826.
New cases reported (2,081,826 total since start of pandemic):
- Sunday: 4,794
- Saturday: 6,017
- Friday: 6,490
- Thursday: 6,790
- Wednesday: 5,294
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 81,534 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 9.29% were positive.
- Saturday: 9.29%
- Friday: 7.93%
- Thursday: 7.33%
- Wednesday: 7.80%
- Tuesday: 8.27%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.02% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Saturday: 7.02%
- Friday: 6.31%
- Thursday: 6.10%
- Wednesday: 6.41%
- Tuesday: 6.67%
New Florida resident deaths (33,674 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 22 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 33,674. The total of non-resident deaths is 654.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Sunday: 22
- Saturday: 66
- Friday: 92
- Thursday: 69
- Wednesday: 87
New hospitalizations (85,748 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Sunday: 70
- Saturday: 140
- Friday: 165
- Thursday: 176
- Wednesday: 224
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 6,299,638 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 3,395,313 have received their full two-dose series, and 265,567 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,638,758 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Saturday: 91,638
- Friday: 116,966
- Thursday: 111,573
- Wednesday: 107,721
- Tuesday: 110,430
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 123,479
Deaths: 1,619
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 73,290
Deaths: 1,557
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 29,766
Deaths: 791
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 35,249
Deaths: 635
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 36,906
Deaths: 697
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 61,888
Deaths: 1,267
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,571
Deaths: 443
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,755
Deaths: 322
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,404
Deaths: 433
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,922
Deaths: 39
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.