Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,690 new cases, 98 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 4,690 coronavirus cases Saturday to bring the cumulative total to 1,940,897.
New cases reported (1,940,897 total since start of pandemic):
- Saturday: 4,690
- Friday: 5,975
- Thursday: 6,118
- Wednesday: 6,014
- Tuesday: 7,179
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 113,421 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 6.64% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Friday: 6.64%
- Thursday: 6.84%
- Wednesday: 6.80%
- Tuesday: 7.19%
- Monday: 7.60%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.91% on Friday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Friday: 4.91%
- Thursday: 5.12%
- Wednesday: 5.37%
- Tuesday: 6.82%
- Monday: 5.69%
New Florida resident fatalities (31,620 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 98 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 31,620. The total of non-resident deaths is 580.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Saturday: 98
- Friday: 135
- Thursday: 120
- Wednesday: 132
- Tuesday: 136
New hospitalizations (80,863 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Saturday: 231
- Friday: 294
- Thursday: 314
- Wednesday: 293
- Tuesday: 305
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (3,462,520 total people vaccinated):
- Friday: 100,308
- Thursday: 103,215
- Wednesday: 84,835
- Tuesday: 89,759
- Monday: 49,767
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 113,332
Deaths: 1,535
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 67,717
Deaths: 1,474
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,440
Deaths: 750
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,553
Deaths: 611
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,975
Deaths: 664
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 58,008
Deaths: 1,174
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,583
Deaths: 403
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,332
Deaths: 308
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,863
Deaths: 412
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,818
Deaths: 31
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.