Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,690 new cases, 98 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 4,690 coronavirus cases Saturday to bring the cumulative total to 1,940,897.

New cases reported (1,940,897 total since start of pandemic):

Saturday: 4,690

Friday: 5,975

Thursday: 6,118

Wednesday: 6,014

Tuesday: 7,179

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 113,421 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 6.64% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Friday: 6.64%

Thursday: 6.84%

Wednesday: 6.80%

Tuesday: 7.19%

Monday: 7.60%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.91% on Friday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Friday: 4.91%

Thursday: 5.12%

Wednesday: 5.37%

Tuesday: 6.82%

Monday: 5.69%

New Florida resident fatalities (31,620 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 98 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 31,620. The total of non-resident deaths is 580.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Saturday: 98

Friday: 135

Thursday: 120

Wednesday: 132

Tuesday: 136

New hospitalizations (80,863 cumulative since pandemic began):

Saturday: 231

Friday: 294

Thursday: 314

Wednesday: 293

Tuesday: 305

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (3,462,520 total people vaccinated):

Friday: 100,308

Thursday: 103,215

Wednesday: 84,835

Tuesday: 89,759

Monday: 49,767

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 113,332

Deaths: 1,535

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 67,717

Deaths: 1,474

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,440

Deaths: 750

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,553

Deaths: 611

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,975

Deaths: 664

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 58,008

Deaths: 1,174

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,583

Deaths: 403

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,332

Deaths: 308

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,863

Deaths: 412

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,818

Deaths: 31

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.