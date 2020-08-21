Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,684 new cases, 119 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida has tallied under 10,000 coronavirus cases for 27 consecutive days.

The state reported 4,684 new cases and 119 virus fatalities on Friday, according to the latest report from the state’s health department.

The state has logged a total of 593,286 infections, and 10,168 resident deaths and 136 non-resident deaths since the pandemic began. The combined death toll now stands at 10,304. The deadliest day was July 31, when the state recorded 257 deaths.

The state’s report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced Wednesday may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

The report says 35,997 Floridians have been hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

The state logged 79,260 test results Thursday, more than Wednesday when it logged 77,175 results.

Of the test results received Thursday, 9.77% were positive. The state counted 7,747 positive results and 71,513 negative test results. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.83% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 111,470 cases in that age group, 19% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 2,102 have been hospitalized and 69 have died.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 35,293

Deaths: 519

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,247

Deaths: 591

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,059

Deaths: 248

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,905

Deaths: 180

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,015

Deaths: 399

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,651

Deaths: 157

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,396

Deaths: 69

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,697

Deaths: 53

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,908

Deaths: 46

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,049

Deaths: 8

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: