Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,671 new cases, 36 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 4,671 new coronavirus cases in Sunday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,208,584.

On Saturday, over 69,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,208,584 total since start of pandemic):

Sunday: 4,671

Saturday: 7,411

Friday: 5,464

Thursday: 6,684

Wednesday: 5,571

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 83,809 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 9.23% were positive.

Saturday: 9.23%

Friday: 7.90%

Thursday: 6.98%

Wednesday: 7.75%

Tuesday: 7.91%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.85% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Saturday: 6.85%

Friday: 6.25%

Thursday: 5.95%

Wednesday: 6.19%

Tuesday: 6.26%

New Florida resident deaths (34,848 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 36 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 34,848. The total of non-resident deaths is 686.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Saturday: 36

Friday: 53

Thursday: 63

Wednesday: 80

Tuesday: 83

New hospitalizations (89,457 cumulative since pandemic began):

Sunday: 77

Saturday: 179

Friday: 243

Thursday: 206

Wednesday: 231

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 8,512,825 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 5,226,224 have received their full two-dose series, and 531,938 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,754,663 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Sunday: 69,029

Saturday: 73,091

Friday: 63,673

Thursday: 78,754

Wednesday: 84,679

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 133,160

Deaths: 1,680

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 77,954

Deaths: 1,592

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,048

Deaths: 807

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 37,641

Deaths: 658

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 40,085

Deaths: 735

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 66,558

Deaths: 1,296

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,520

Deaths: 459

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,343

Deaths: 342

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,872

Deaths: 438

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,071

Deaths: 42

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.