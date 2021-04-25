Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,671 new cases, 36 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 4,671 new coronavirus cases in Sunday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,208,584.
On Saturday, over 69,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.
New cases reported (2,208,584 total since start of pandemic):
- Sunday: 4,671
- Saturday: 7,411
- Friday: 5,464
- Thursday: 6,684
- Wednesday: 5,571
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 83,809 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 9.23% were positive.
- Saturday: 9.23%
- Friday: 7.90%
- Thursday: 6.98%
- Wednesday: 7.75%
- Tuesday: 7.91%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.85% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Saturday: 6.85%
- Friday: 6.25%
- Thursday: 5.95%
- Wednesday: 6.19%
- Tuesday: 6.26%
New Florida resident deaths (34,848 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 36 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 34,848. The total of non-resident deaths is 686.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Saturday: 36
- Friday: 53
- Thursday: 63
- Wednesday: 80
- Tuesday: 83
New hospitalizations (89,457 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Sunday: 77
- Saturday: 179
- Friday: 243
- Thursday: 206
- Wednesday: 231
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 8,512,825 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 5,226,224 have received their full two-dose series, and 531,938 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,754,663 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Sunday: 69,029
- Saturday: 73,091
- Friday: 63,673
- Thursday: 78,754
- Wednesday: 84,679
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 133,160
Deaths: 1,680
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 77,954
Deaths: 1,592
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,048
Deaths: 807
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 37,641
Deaths: 658
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 40,085
Deaths: 735
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 66,558
Deaths: 1,296
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,520
Deaths: 459
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,343
Deaths: 342
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,872
Deaths: 438
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,071
Deaths: 42
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.