Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,663 new cases, 41 new fatalities

Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 4,663 coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the statewide case count to 889,864.

This comes a day after the state report the highest single-day increase in new cases since July 25.

New cases reported:

  • Monday: 4,663
  • Sunday: 10,105
  • Saturday: 4,544
  • Friday: 6,933
  • Thursday: 5,607
  • Wednesday: 5,838

Percent positive:

The health department received 62,733 test results from labs across the state on Sunday. Of the results received, 9.54% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Sunday: 9.54%
  • Saturday: 9.21%
  • Friday: 11.41%
  • Thursday: 9.18%
  • Wednesday: 8.55%
  • Tuesday: 9.14%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.95% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Sunday: 7.95%
  • Saturday: 7.57%
  • Friday: 9.95%
  • Thursday: 7.95%
  • Wednesday: 7.35%
  • Tuesday: 7.82%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,559 total

Florida reported 41 new virus fatalities among residents on Monday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Monday: 41
  • Sunday: 29
  • Saturday: 44
  • Friday: 73
  • Thursday: 72
  • Wednesday: 52

Hospitalizations (52,019 since pandemic began):

  • Monday: 119
  • Sunday: 87
  • Saturday: 271
  • Friday: 270
  • Thursday: 157
  • Wednesday: 243

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 53,187
Deaths: 866

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,297
Deaths: 855

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,274
Deaths: 358

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,855
Deaths: 359

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,666
Deaths: 259

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,379
Deaths: 648

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,275
Deaths: 187

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,257
Deaths: 129

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,957
Deaths: 148

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,700
Deaths: 18

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

