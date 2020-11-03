Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,637 new cases, percent positivity at 7.58%

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 4,637 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide case count to 816,700.

The state’s resident death toll is approaching 17,000. Overall, 17,099 people have died after contracting the virus, including 16,890 Florida residents and 209 non-Florida residents.

New cases reported:

Tuesday: 4,637

Monday: 4,651

Sunday: 4,865

Saturday: 2,331

Friday: 5,592

Percent positive: 8.92%

The health department received 66,328 test results from labs across the state on Monday. Of the results received, 8.92% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Monday: 8.92%

Sunday: 8.38%

Saturday: 7.38%

Friday: 7.98%

Thursday: 7.22%

Percent positivity: 7.58%

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.58% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 7.58%

Sunday: 6.47%

Saturday: 4.32%

Friday: 6.32%

Thursday: 5.89%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 56

Florida reported 56 new virus fatalities among residents on Tuesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. A total of 16,834 Floridians have died of the virus.

Tuesday: 56

Monday: 45

Sunday: 28

Saturday: 41

Friday: 72

Hospitalizations (49,715 since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 230

Monday: 81

Sunday: 66

Saturday: 153

Friday: 174

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 49,150

Deaths: 822

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,477

Deaths: 828

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,024

Deaths: 345

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,753

Deaths: 330

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,242

Deaths: 244

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,525

Deaths: 633

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,846

Deaths: 177

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,758

Deaths: 119

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,344

Deaths: 136

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,630

Deaths: 17

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

