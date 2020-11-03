Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,637 new cases, percent positivity at 7.58%

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 4,637 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide case count to 816,700.
The state’s resident death toll is approaching 17,000. Overall, 17,099 people have died after contracting the virus, including 16,890 Florida residents and 209 non-Florida residents.
New cases reported:
- Tuesday: 4,637
- Monday: 4,651
- Sunday: 4,865
- Saturday: 2,331
- Friday: 5,592
Percent positive: 8.92%
The health department received 66,328 test results from labs across the state on Monday. Of the results received, 8.92% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Monday: 8.92%
- Sunday: 8.38%
- Saturday: 7.38%
- Friday: 7.98%
- Thursday: 7.22%
Percent positivity: 7.58%
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.58% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Monday: 7.58%
- Sunday: 6.47%
- Saturday: 4.32%
- Friday: 6.32%
- Thursday: 5.89%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 56
Florida reported 56 new virus fatalities among residents on Tuesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. A total of 16,834 Floridians have died of the virus.
- Tuesday: 56
- Monday: 45
- Sunday: 28
- Saturday: 41
- Friday: 72
Hospitalizations (49,715 since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 230
- Monday: 81
- Sunday: 66
- Saturday: 153
- Friday: 174
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 49,150
Deaths: 822
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 26,477
Deaths: 828
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,024
Deaths: 345
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,753
Deaths: 330
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,242
Deaths: 244
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 23,525
Deaths: 633
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,846
Deaths: 177
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,758
Deaths: 119
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,344
Deaths: 136
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,630
Deaths: 17
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
