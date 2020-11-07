Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,452 new cases, percent positivity over 8% for first time since Aug. 16

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 4,452 coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the statewide case count to 837,077.
The state’s resident death toll finally reached 17,000 on Friday. Currently, there have been 17,100 Florida residents who’ve died after contracting the virus and 211 non-Florida resident deaths.
New cases reported:
- Saturday: 4,452
- Friday: 5,245
- Thursday: 6,257
- Wednesday: 4,423
- Tuesday: 4,637
Percent positive: 9.82%
The health department received 52,573 test results from labs across the state on Friday. Of the results received, 9.82% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Friday: 9.82%
- Thursday: 7.41%
- Wednesday: 7.35%
- Tuesday: 9.33%
- Monday: 8.92%
Percent positivity: 8.28%
The percent positivity for new cases was 8.28% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Friday: 8.28%
- Thursday: 6.36%
- Wednesday: 6.20%
- Tuesday: 7.75%
- Monday: 7.58%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,100 total deaths
Florida reported 86 new virus fatalities among residents on Friday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. A total of 17,100 Floridians have died of the virus.
- Saturday: 86
- Friday: 53
- Thursday: 39
- Wednesday: 32
- Tuesday: 56
Hospitalizations (50,426 since pandemic began):
- Saturday: 161
- Friday: 188
- Thursday: 188
- Wednesday: 174
- Tuesday: 230
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 50,380
Deaths: 836
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,372
Deaths: 831
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,312
Deaths: 351
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,989
Deaths: 334
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,671
Deaths: 249
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 23,966
Deaths: 638
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,972
Deaths: 178
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,913
Deaths: 123
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,493
Deaths: 142
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,645
Deaths: 17
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,452 new cases, percent positivity over 8% for first time since Aug. 16
- Election 2020: Tampa Bay politicians congratulate Biden, Harris on projected win
- ‘I could not be prouder,’ Obama congratulates President-elect Biden on victory
- Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, another man at Winter Haven motel
- Citrus County man gets life in prison for molesting young child