Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,452 new cases, percent positivity over 8% for first time since Aug. 16

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 4,452 coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the statewide case count to 837,077.

The state’s resident death toll finally reached 17,000 on Friday. Currently, there have been 17,100 Florida residents who’ve died after contracting the virus and 211 non-Florida resident deaths.

New cases reported:

Saturday: 4,452

Friday: 5,245

Thursday: 6,257

Wednesday: 4,423

Tuesday: 4,637

Percent positive: 9.82%

The health department received 52,573 test results from labs across the state on Friday. Of the results received, 9.82% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Friday: 9.82%

Thursday: 7.41%

Wednesday: 7.35%

Tuesday: 9.33%

Monday: 8.92%

Percent positivity: 8.28%

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.28% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Friday: 8.28%

Thursday: 6.36%

Wednesday: 6.20%

Tuesday: 7.75%

Monday: 7.58%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,100 total deaths

Florida reported 86 new virus fatalities among residents on Friday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. A total of 17,100 Floridians have died of the virus.

Saturday: 86

Friday: 53

Thursday: 39

Wednesday: 32

Tuesday: 56

Hospitalizations (50,426 since pandemic began):

Saturday: 161

Friday: 188

Thursday: 188

Wednesday: 174

Tuesday: 230

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 50,380

Deaths: 836

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,372

Deaths: 831

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,312

Deaths: 351

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,989

Deaths: 334

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,671

Deaths: 249

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,966

Deaths: 638

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,972

Deaths: 178

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,913

Deaths: 123

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,493

Deaths: 142

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,645

Deaths: 17

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

