Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,115 new cases as death toll surpasses 10,000

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida has tallied under 10,000 coronavirus cases for 25 consecutive days.

The state reported 4,115 new cases and 174 virus fatalities on Wednesday, according to the latest report from the state’s health department.

The state has logged a total of 584,047 infections, and 9,932 resident deaths and 135 non-resident deaths since the pandemic began. The combined death toll now stands at 10,067. The deadliest day was July 31, when the state recorded 257 deaths.

The state’s report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced Wednesday may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

The report says 35,200 Floridians have been hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

The state logged 67,822 test results Tuesday, more than Monday when it logged 56,905 results.

Of the test results received Tuesday, 10.21% were positive. The state counted 6,927 positive results and 60,895 negative test results. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.08% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 109,966 cases in that age group, 19% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 2,070 have been hospitalized and 65 have died.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,851

Deaths: 508

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,994

Deaths: 582

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,924

Deaths: 247

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,814

Deaths: 179

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,723

Deaths: 389

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,560

Deaths: 155

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,317

Deaths: 67

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,660

Deaths: 47

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,834

Deaths: 45

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,023

Deaths: 8

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

