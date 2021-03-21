Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,987 new cases, 65 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 3,987 new coronavirus cases in Sunday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,008,349.
New cases reported (2,008,349 total since start of pandemic):
- Sunday: 3,987
- Saturday: 5,105
- Friday: 5,140
- Thursday: 5,093
- Wednesday: 4,599
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 76,260 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 8.33% were positive.
- Saturday: 8.33%
- Friday: 7.08%
- Thursday: 6.35%
- Wednesday: 6.17%
- Tuesday: 7.16%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.23% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Saturday: 6.23%
- Friday: 5.39%
- Thursday: 5.02%
- Wednesday: 5.56%
- Tuesday: 5.57
New Florida resident deaths (32,742 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 29 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 32,742. The total of non-resident deaths is 627.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Sunday: 29
- Saturday: 62
- Friday: 53
- Thursday: 94
- Wednesday: 55
New hospitalizations (83,446 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Sunday: 65
- Saturday: 192
- Friday: 192
- Thursday: 211
- Wednesday: 202
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 4,911,786 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,563,384 have received their full two-dose series, and 149,864 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,198,538 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Saturday: 92,357
- Friday: 109,396
- Thursday: 139,495
- Wednesday: 106,503
- Tuesday: 125,936
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 118,061
Deaths: 1,578
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 70,251
Deaths: 1,524
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 28,455
Deaths: 776
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,832
Deaths: 630
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 35,336
Deaths: 681
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 59,767
Deaths: 1,218
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,052
Deaths: 435
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,510
Deaths: 313
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,156
Deaths: 420
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,873
Deaths: 37
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.