Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,987 new cases, 65 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 3,987 new coronavirus cases in Sunday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,008,349.

New cases reported (2,008,349 total since start of pandemic):

Sunday: 3,987

Saturday: 5,105

Friday: 5,140

Thursday: 5,093

Wednesday: 4,599

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 76,260 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 8.33% were positive.

Saturday: 8.33%

Friday: 7.08%

Thursday: 6.35%

Wednesday: 6.17%

Tuesday: 7.16%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.23% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Saturday: 6.23%

Friday: 5.39%

Thursday: 5.02%

Wednesday: 5.56%

Tuesday: 5.57

New Florida resident deaths (32,742 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 29 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 32,742. The total of non-resident deaths is 627.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Sunday: 29

Saturday: 62

Friday: 53

Thursday: 94

Wednesday: 55

New hospitalizations (83,446 cumulative since pandemic began):

Sunday: 65

Saturday: 192

Friday: 192

Thursday: 211

Wednesday: 202

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 4,911,786 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,563,384 have received their full two-dose series, and 149,864 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,198,538 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Saturday: 92,357

Friday: 109,396

Thursday: 139,495

Wednesday: 106,503

Tuesday: 125,936

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 118,061

Deaths: 1,578

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 70,251

Deaths: 1,524

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,455

Deaths: 776

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,832

Deaths: 630

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 35,336

Deaths: 681

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 59,767

Deaths: 1,218

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,052

Deaths: 435

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,510

Deaths: 313

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,156

Deaths: 420

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,873

Deaths: 37

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.