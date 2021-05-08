Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,977 new cases, 65 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 3,977 new coronavirus cases in Saturday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,266,575.
On Friday, over 54,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.
New cases reported (2,266,575 total since start of pandemic):
- Saturday: 3,977
- Friday: 4,165
- Thursday: 4,504
- Wednesday: 4,394
- Tuesday: 3,682
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 103,435 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 6.21% were positive.
- Friday: 6.21%
- Thursday: 6.04%
- Wednesday: 6.38%
- Tuesday: 6.81%
- Monday: 8.09%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.67% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Friday: 4.67%
- Thursday: 4.70%
- Wednesday: 4.99%
- Tuesday: 5.16%
- Monday: 6.11%
New Florida resident deaths (35,700 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 65 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 35,700. The total of non-resident deaths is 712.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Saturday: 65
- Friday: 86
- Thursday: 71
- Wednesday: 79
- Tuesday: 92
New hospitalizations (92,023 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Saturday: 175
- Friday: 196
- Thursday: 227
- Wednesday: 256
- Tuesday: 280
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 9,203,670 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 6,295,699 have received their full two-dose series, and 611,169 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,3296,802 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Saturday: 54,499
- Friday: 48,019
- Thursday: 64,110
- Wednesday: 77,687
- Tuesday: 44,077
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 137,950
Deaths: 1,742
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 79,767
Deaths: 1,629
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,862
Deaths: 822
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 38,785
Deaths: 675
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 41,555
Deaths: 764
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 68,925
Deaths: 1,331
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,046
Deaths: 467
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,579
Deaths: 357
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,134
Deaths: 445
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,156
Deaths: 43
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.