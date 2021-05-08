Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,977 new cases, 65 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 3,977 new coronavirus cases in Saturday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,266,575.

On Friday, over 54,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,266,575 total since start of pandemic):

Saturday: 3,977

Friday: 4,165

Thursday: 4,504

Wednesday: 4,394

Tuesday: 3,682

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 103,435 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 6.21% were positive.

Friday: 6.21%

Thursday: 6.04%

Wednesday: 6.38%

Tuesday: 6.81%

Monday: 8.09%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.67% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Friday: 4.67%

Thursday: 4.70%

Wednesday: 4.99%

Tuesday: 5.16%

Monday: 6.11%

New Florida resident deaths (35,700 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 65 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 35,700. The total of non-resident deaths is 712.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Saturday: 65

Friday: 86

Thursday: 71

Wednesday: 79

Tuesday: 92

New hospitalizations (92,023 cumulative since pandemic began):

Saturday: 175

Friday: 196

Thursday: 227

Wednesday: 256

Tuesday: 280

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 9,203,670 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 6,295,699 have received their full two-dose series, and 611,169 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,3296,802 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Saturday: 54,499

Friday: 48,019

Thursday: 64,110

Wednesday: 77,687

Tuesday: 44,077

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 137,950

Deaths: 1,742

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 79,767

Deaths: 1,629

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,862

Deaths: 822

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 38,785

Deaths: 675

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 41,555

Deaths: 764

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 68,925

Deaths: 1,331

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,046

Deaths: 467

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,579

Deaths: 357

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,134

Deaths: 445

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,156

Deaths: 43

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.