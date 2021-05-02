Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,841 new cases, 29 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 3,841 new coronavirus cases in Sunday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,242,778.

On Saturday, over 28,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,242,778 total since start of pandemic):

Sunday: 3,841

Saturday: 5,419

Friday: 5,306

Thursday: 5,666

Wednesday: 5,178

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 80,762 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 8.08% were positive.

Saturday: 8.08%

Friday: 7.47%

Thursday: 7.00%

Wednesday: 7.08%

Tuesday: 7.35%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.87% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Saturday: 5.87%

Friday: 5.70%

Thursday: 5.66%

Wednesday: 5.73%

Tuesday: 5.76%

New Florida resident deaths (35,268 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 29 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 35,268. The total of non-resident deaths is 700.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Sunday: 29

Saturday: 78

Friday: 77

Thursday: 54

Wednesday: 72

New hospitalizations (90,823 cumulative since pandemic began):

Sunday: 77

Saturday: 257

Friday: 227

Thursday: 203

Wednesday: 251

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 8,893,992 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 5,771,883 have received their full two-dose series, and 556,413 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,565,696 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Sunday: 28,692

Saturday: 56,620

Friday: 68,060

Thursday: 56,596

Wednesday: 58,091

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 136,014

Deaths: 1,713

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 79,072

Deaths: 1,609

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,545

Deaths: 812

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 38,303

Deaths: 666

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 40,895

Deaths: 743

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 67,979

Deaths: 1,310

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,813

Deaths: 459

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,470

Deaths: 350

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,023

Deaths: 444

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,122

Deaths: 43

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.