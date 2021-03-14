Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,699 new cases, 30 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida’s health department added a total of 3,699 new coronavirus cases in Sunday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 1,976,808 since the pandemic began just more than a year ago.
New cases reported (1,976,808 total since start of pandemic):
- Sunday: 3,699
- Saturday: 5,244
- Friday: 5,214
- Thursday: 5,065
- Wednesday: 4,853
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 79,536 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 7.79% were positive.
- Saturday: 7.79%
- Friday: 6.80%
- Thursday: 6.34%
- Wednesday: 6.51%
- Tuesday: 6.88%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.69% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Saturday: 5.69%
- Friday: 5.16%
- Thursday: 4.88%
- Wednesday: 5.00%
- Tuesday: 5.21%
New Florida resident deaths (32,255 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 30 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 32,255. The total of non-resident deaths is 605.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Sunday: 30
- Saturday: 80
- Friday: 105
- Thursday: 92
- Wednesday: 59
New hospitalizations (82,256 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Sunday: 54
- Saturday: 196
- Friday: 243
- Thursday: 199
- Wednesday: 233
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 4,204,186 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,323,366 have received their full two-dose series and 76,740 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 1,880,820 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Saturday: 63,038
- Friday: 109,372
- Thursday: 136,120
- Wednesday: 110,786
- Tuesday: 126,840
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 115,722
Deaths: 1,555
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 69,063
Deaths: 1,501
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,973
Deaths: 751
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,231
Deaths: 628
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 34,720
Deaths: 672
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 58,920
Deaths: 1,193
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,836
Deaths: 430
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,431
Deaths: 311
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,010
Deaths: 417
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,855
Deaths: 34
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.