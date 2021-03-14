Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,699 new cases, 30 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida’s health department added a total of 3,699 new coronavirus cases in Sunday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 1,976,808 since the pandemic began just more than a year ago.

New cases reported (1,976,808 total since start of pandemic):

Sunday: 3,699

Saturday: 5,244

Friday: 5,214

Thursday: 5,065

Wednesday: 4,853

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 79,536 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 7.79% were positive.

Saturday: 7.79%

Friday: 6.80%

Thursday: 6.34%

Wednesday: 6.51%

Tuesday: 6.88%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.69% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Saturday: 5.69%

Friday: 5.16%

Thursday: 4.88%

Wednesday: 5.00%

Tuesday: 5.21%

New Florida resident deaths (32,255 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 30 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 32,255. The total of non-resident deaths is 605.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Sunday: 30

Saturday: 80

Friday: 105

Thursday: 92

Wednesday: 59

New hospitalizations (82,256 cumulative since pandemic began):

Sunday: 54

Saturday: 196

Friday: 243

Thursday: 199

Wednesday: 233

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 4,204,186 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,323,366 have received their full two-dose series and 76,740 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 1,880,820 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Saturday: 63,038

Friday: 109,372

Thursday: 136,120

Wednesday: 110,786

Tuesday: 126,840

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 115,722

Deaths: 1,555

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 69,063

Deaths: 1,501

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,973

Deaths: 751

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,231

Deaths: 628

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,720

Deaths: 672

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 58,920

Deaths: 1,193

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,836

Deaths: 430

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,431

Deaths: 311

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,010

Deaths: 417

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,855

Deaths: 34

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.