Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,650 new cases, percent positivity remains under 6%

Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 3,650 new cases of coronavirus Friday.

Positive cases counted (658,381 total):

  • Friday: 3,650
  • Thursday: 2,583
  • Wednesday 2,056
  • Tuesday: 1,823
  • Monday: 1,838

Percent positive

The health department received 73,831 test results from labs across the state Thursday. Of all the test results received, 6.85% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Thursday: 6.85%
  • Wednesday: 7.19%
  • Tuesday: 8.15%
  • Monday: 6.81%
  • Sunday: 6.35%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.53% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Thursday: 5.53%
  • Wednesday: 5.54%
  • Tuesday: 5.94%
  • Monday: 4.96%
  • Sunday: 4.54%

Fatalities (12,502 total):

The state reported 176 total Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Friday: 176
  • Thursday: 211
  • Wednesday: 200
  • Tuesday: 44
  • Monday: 22

Hospitalizations (41,021 since pandemic began):

  • Friday: 214
  • Thursday: 290
  • Wednesday: 322
  • Tuesday: 112
  • Monday: 59

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases:  39,138
Deaths: 584

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases:  20,795
Deaths: 698

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,803
Deaths: 275

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,533
Deaths: 231

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,228
Deaths: 483

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,464
Deaths: 195

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,843
Deaths: 105

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,974
Deaths: 70

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,411
Deaths: 70

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,202
Deaths: 9

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

