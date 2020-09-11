Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,650 new cases, percent positivity remains under 6%

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 3,650 new cases of coronavirus Friday.

Positive cases counted (658,381 total):

Friday: 3,650

Thursday: 2,583

Wednesday 2,056

Tuesday: 1,823

Monday: 1,838

Percent positive

The health department received 73,831 test results from labs across the state Thursday. Of all the test results received, 6.85% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Thursday: 6.85%

Wednesday: 7.19%

Tuesday: 8.15%

Monday: 6.81%

Sunday: 6.35%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.53% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 5.53%

Wednesday: 5.54%

Tuesday: 5.94%

Monday: 4.96%

Sunday: 4.54%

Fatalities (12,502 total):

The state reported 176 total Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Friday: 176

Thursday: 211

Wednesday: 200

Tuesday: 44

Monday: 22

Hospitalizations (41,021 since pandemic began):

Friday: 214

Thursday: 290

Wednesday: 322

Tuesday: 112

Monday: 59

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 39,138

Deaths: 584

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,795

Deaths: 698

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,803

Deaths: 275

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,533

Deaths: 231

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,228

Deaths: 483

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,464

Deaths: 195

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,843

Deaths: 105

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,974

Deaths: 70

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,411

Deaths: 70

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,202

Deaths: 9

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: