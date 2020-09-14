Florida coronavirus: State reports 34 new deaths, 1,736 new cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 1,736 new cases of coronavirus on Monday.

Here’s the latest data from the DOH:

Positive cases counted (665,730 total):

New cases reported Monday: 1,736

New cases reported Sunday: 2,423

New cases reported Saturday: 3,190

New cases reported Friday: 3,650

New cases reported Thursday: 2,583

Percent positive:

The health department says it received 50,968 test results from labs across the state on Sunday. Of all the test results received, 5.19% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Sunday: 5.19%

Saturday: 5.56%

Friday: 5.80%

Thursday: 6.85%

Wednesday: 7.19%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 3.91% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 3.91%

Saturday: 4.26%

Friday: 4.44%

Thursday: 5.53%

Wednesday: 5.54%

Florida Resident Fatalities (12,642):

The state reported 34 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 34

Sunday: 8

Saturday: 98

Friday: 176

Thursday: 211

Hospitalizations (41,374 since pandemic began):

Monday: 77

Sunday: 82

Saturday: 194

Friday: 214

Thursday: 290

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 39,600

Deaths: 585

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,988

Deaths: 701

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,932

Deaths: 275

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,644

Deaths: 233

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,523

Deaths: 488

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,551

Deaths: 195

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,894

Deaths: 105

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,005

Deaths: 78

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,477

Deaths: 73

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,235

Deaths: 9

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

