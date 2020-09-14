LIVE NOW /
Florida coronavirus: State reports 34 new deaths, 1,736 new cases

Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 1,736 new cases of coronavirus on Monday.

Here’s the latest data from the DOH:

Positive cases counted (665,730 total):

  • New cases reported Monday: 1,736
  • New cases reported Sunday: 2,423
  • New cases reported Saturday: 3,190
  • New cases reported Friday: 3,650
  • New cases reported Thursday: 2,583

Percent positive:

The health department says it received 50,968 test results from labs across the state on Sunday. Of all the test results received, 5.19% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Sunday: 5.19%
  • Saturday: 5.56%
  • Friday: 5.80%
  • Thursday: 6.85%
  • Wednesday: 7.19%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 3.91% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Sunday: 3.91%
  • Saturday: 4.26%
  • Friday: 4.44%
  • Thursday: 5.53%
  • Wednesday: 5.54%

Florida Resident Fatalities (12,642):

The state reported 34 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Monday: 34
  • Sunday: 8
  • Saturday: 98
  • Friday: 176
  • Thursday: 211

Hospitalizations (41,374 since pandemic began):

  • Monday: 77
  • Sunday: 82
  • Saturday: 194
  • Friday: 214
  • Thursday: 290

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 39,600
Deaths: 585

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,988
Deaths: 701

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,932
Deaths: 275

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,644
Deaths: 233

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,523
Deaths: 488

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,551
Deaths: 195

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,894
Deaths: 105

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,005
Deaths: 78

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,477
Deaths: 73

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,235
Deaths: 9

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

