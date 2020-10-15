Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,356 new cases as overall total nears 745K

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 3,356 new cases of coronavirus Thursday in addition to 141 additional deaths and 211 more hospital admissions.
There are now 744,988 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Cases reported:
- Thursday: 3,356
- Wednesday: 2,883
- Tuesday: 2,725
- Monday: 1,533
- Sunday: 5,570
Percent positive: 6.70%
The health department says it received 69,935 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. Of all the test results received, 6.70% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Wednesday: 6.70%
- Tuesday: 6.65%
- Monday: 6.26%
- Sunday: 5.17%
- Saturday: 4.44%
Percent positivity: 5.20%
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.20% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 5.20%
- Tuesday: 4.94%
- Monday: 4.99%
- Sunday: 4.28%
- Saturday: 3.47%
Florida Resident Fatalities (15,736):
The state reported 141 new Florida-resident virus fatalities on Thursday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Thursday: 141
- Wednesday: 64
- Tuesday: 119
- Monday: 48
- Sunday: 178
Hospitalizations (46,693 since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 211
- Wednesday: 257
- Tuesday: 210
- Monday: 91
- Sunday: 249
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 44,811
Deaths: 734
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 23,623
Deaths: 792
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,841
Deaths: 301
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,304
Deaths: 316
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,054
Deaths: 221
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,456
Deaths: 569
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,359
Deaths: 151
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,406
Deaths: 100
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,988
Deaths: 124
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,504
Deaths: 11
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
