Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,356 new cases as overall total nears 745K

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 3,356 new cases of coronavirus Thursday in addition to 141 additional deaths and 211 more hospital admissions.

There are now 744,988 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Cases reported:

Thursday: 3,356

Wednesday: 2,883

Tuesday: 2,725

Monday: 1,533

Sunday: 5,570

Percent positive: 6.70%

The health department says it received 69,935 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. Of all the test results received, 6.70% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Wednesday: 6.70%

Tuesday: 6.65%

Monday: 6.26%

Sunday: 5.17%

Saturday: 4.44%

Percent positivity: 5.20%

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.20% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 5.20%

Tuesday: 4.94%

Monday: 4.99%

Sunday: 4.28%

Saturday: 3.47%

Florida Resident Fatalities (15,736):

The state reported 141 new Florida-resident virus fatalities on Thursday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 141

Wednesday: 64

Tuesday: 119

Monday: 48

Sunday: 178

Hospitalizations (46,693 since pandemic began):

Thursday: 211

Wednesday: 257

Tuesday: 210

Monday: 91

Sunday: 249

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 44,811

Deaths: 734

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,623

Deaths: 792

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,841

Deaths: 301

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,304

Deaths: 316

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,054

Deaths: 221

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,456

Deaths: 569

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,359

Deaths: 151

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,406

Deaths: 100

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,988

Deaths: 124

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,504

Deaths: 11

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: