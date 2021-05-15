Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,319 new cases, 56 new deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 3,319 new coronavirus cases in Saturday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,289,522.

On Friday, over 56,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,289,522 total since start of pandemic):

Saturday: 3,319

Friday: 3,590

Thursday: 4,064

Wednesday: 3,184

Tuesday: 3,263

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 89,356 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 5.82% were positive.

Friday: 5.82%

Thursday: 5.24%

Wednesday: 5.56%

Tuesday: 5.73%

Monday: 6.51%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.41% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Friday: 4.41%

Thursday: 4.15%

Wednesday: 4.41%

Tuesday: 4.55%

Monday: 5.00%

New Florida resident deaths (36,056 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 56 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 36,056. The total of non-resident deaths is 720.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Saturday: 56

Friday: 71

Thursday: 47

Wednesday: 51

Tuesday: 42

New hospitalizations (93,056 cumulative since pandemic began):

Saturday: 163

Friday: 151

Thursday: 188

Wednesday: 206

Tuesday: 223

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 9,538,110 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 6,822,178 have received their full two-dose series, and 676,623 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,039,309 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Saturday: 56,529

Friday: 44,994

Thursday: 39,335

Wednesday: 46,295

Tuesday: 39,558

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 139,931

Deaths: 1,762

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 80,459

Deaths: 1,639

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,188

Deaths: 829

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 39,251

Deaths: 680

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 42,063

Deaths: 768

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 69,778

Deaths: 1,343

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,257

Deaths: 471

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,664

Deaths: 360

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,229

Deaths: 452

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,202

Deaths: 44

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.