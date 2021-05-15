Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,319 new cases, 56 new deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 3,319 new coronavirus cases in Saturday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,289,522.
On Friday, over 56,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.
New cases reported (2,289,522 total since start of pandemic):
- Saturday: 3,319
- Friday: 3,590
- Thursday: 4,064
- Wednesday: 3,184
- Tuesday: 3,263
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 89,356 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 5.82% were positive.
- Friday: 5.82%
- Thursday: 5.24%
- Wednesday: 5.56%
- Tuesday: 5.73%
- Monday: 6.51%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.41% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Friday: 4.41%
- Thursday: 4.15%
- Wednesday: 4.41%
- Tuesday: 4.55%
- Monday: 5.00%
New Florida resident deaths (36,056 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 56 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 36,056. The total of non-resident deaths is 720.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Saturday: 56
- Friday: 71
- Thursday: 47
- Wednesday: 51
- Tuesday: 42
New hospitalizations (93,056 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Saturday: 163
- Friday: 151
- Thursday: 188
- Wednesday: 206
- Tuesday: 223
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 9,538,110 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 6,822,178 have received their full two-dose series, and 676,623 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,039,309 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Saturday: 56,529
- Friday: 44,994
- Thursday: 39,335
- Wednesday: 46,295
- Tuesday: 39,558
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 139,931
Deaths: 1,762
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 80,459
Deaths: 1,639
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,188
Deaths: 829
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 39,251
Deaths: 680
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 42,063
Deaths: 768
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 69,778
Deaths: 1,343
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,257
Deaths: 471
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,664
Deaths: 360
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,229
Deaths: 452
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,202
Deaths: 44
