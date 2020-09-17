Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,255 new cases, 147 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 3,255 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday.

Here’s the latest data from the DOH:

New cases reported (674,456 total):

Thursday: 3,255

Wednesday: 2,355

Tuesday: 3,116

Monday: 1,736

Sunday: 2,423

Percent positive:

The health department says it received 80,707 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. Of all the test results received, 5.68% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Wednesday: 5.68%

Tuesday: 5.78%

Monday: 5.59%

Sunday: 5.19%

Saturday: 5.56%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.46% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 4.46%

Tuesday: 4.47%

Monday: 4.22%

Sunday: 3.91%

Saturday: 4.26%

Florida Resident Fatalities (13,086 total):

The state reported 147 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 147

Wednesday: 152

Tuesday: 145

Monday: 34

Sunday: 8

Hospitalizations (42,047 since pandemic began):

Thursday: 196

Wednesday: 197

Tuesday: 280

Monday: 77

Sunday: 82

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 40,126

Deaths: 601

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,254

Deaths: 715

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,041

Deaths: 277

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,752

Deaths: 245

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,783

Deaths: 503

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,680

Deaths: 197

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,941

Deaths: 110

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,037

Deaths: 81

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,541

Deaths: 80

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,259

Deaths: 10

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: