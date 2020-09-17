Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,255 new cases, 147 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 3,255 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday.
Here’s the latest data from the DOH:
New cases reported (674,456 total):
- Thursday: 3,255
- Wednesday: 2,355
- Tuesday: 3,116
- Monday: 1,736
- Sunday: 2,423
Percent positive:
The health department says it received 80,707 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. Of all the test results received, 5.68% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Wednesday: 5.68%
- Tuesday: 5.78%
- Monday: 5.59%
- Sunday: 5.19%
- Saturday: 5.56%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.46% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 4.46%
- Tuesday: 4.47%
- Monday: 4.22%
- Sunday: 3.91%
- Saturday: 4.26%
Florida Resident Fatalities (13,086 total):
The state reported 147 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Thursday: 147
- Wednesday: 152
- Tuesday: 145
- Monday: 34
- Sunday: 8
Hospitalizations (42,047 since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 196
- Wednesday: 197
- Tuesday: 280
- Monday: 77
- Sunday: 82
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 40,126
Deaths: 601
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,254
Deaths: 715
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,041
Deaths: 277
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,752
Deaths: 245
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 18,783
Deaths: 503
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,680
Deaths: 197
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,941
Deaths: 110
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,037
Deaths: 81
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,541
Deaths: 80
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,259
Deaths: 10
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
