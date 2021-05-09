Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,231 new cases, 31 new deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 3,231 new coronavirus cases in Sunday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,269,806.

On Saturday, over 62,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,269,806 total since start of pandemic):

Sunday: 3,231

Saturday: 3,977

Friday: 4,165

Thursday: 4,504

Wednesday: 4,394

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 72,876 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 7.33% were positive.

Saturday: 7.33%

Friday: 6.21%

Thursday: 6.04%

Wednesday: 6.38%

Tuesday: 6.81%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.32% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Saturday: 5.32%

Friday: 4.67%

Thursday: 4.70%

Wednesday: 4.99%

Tuesday: 5.16%

New Florida resident deaths (35,731 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 31 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 35,731. The total of non-resident deaths is 714.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Sunday: 31

Saturday: 65

Friday: 86

Thursday: 71

Wednesday: 79

New hospitalizations (92,086 cumulative since pandemic began):

Sunday: 63

Saturday: 175

Friday: 196

Thursday: 227

Wednesday: 256

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 9,265,816 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 6,400,958 have received their full two-dose series, and 620,110 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,244,748 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Sunday: 62,146

Saturday: 54,499

Friday: 48,019

Thursday: 64,110

Wednesday: 77,687

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 138,161

Deaths: 1,745

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 79,881

Deaths: 1,629

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,922

Deaths: 822

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 38,828

Deaths: 676

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 41,638

Deaths: 765

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 69,056

Deaths: 1,331

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,070

Deaths: 467

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,594

Deaths: 357

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,154

Deaths: 445

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,159

Deaths: 44

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.