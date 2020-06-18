Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,207 record-high new cases in latest report

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported the largest spike of cases with just over 3,200 new cases Thursday.

The numbers released by state health officials Thursday morning show a 3,207 case increase, bringing the total positive cases 85,926. The death count increased by 43, bringing the death toll to 3,061.

Hospitalizations reached 12,577 on Thursday. That’s 188 more hospitalizations than were reported the previous day.

Florida has seen an increase of over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in 15 of the last 16 days. The first 2,000-plus case count was Saturday and was the highest spike the state had seen until Thursday.

Despite that spike, Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state will not be shutting down again. He says the recent increase can be attributed to increased testing.

The state’s cumulative percent positive stands at 5.7%. A total of 1,512,315 people have been tested. Of those tests, 85,926 have been positive.

The percent positivity for new cases – the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day – was 8.8% on Wednesday. The total percent positive of all tests – including people who have been tested on multiple days – was 10.7%. State officials say a total of 28,838 people tested negative while 3,467 tests came back positive.

The United States has eclipsed 2.1 million cases of the virus, with over 117,000 deaths. In total, the world has seen over 8.3 million cases, with over 449,000 deaths.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,610

Deaths: 105

Hospitalizations: 565

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,887

Deaths: 112

Hospitalizations: 512

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 833

Deaths: 92

Hospitalizations: 189

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,548

Deaths: 122

Hospitalizations: 244

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 627

Deaths: 16

Hospitalizations: 104

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,702

Deaths: 76

Hospitalizations: 396

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 151

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 30

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 200

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 47

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 162

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 34

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 228

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 33

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: