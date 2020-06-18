Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,207 record-high new cases in latest report

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported the largest spike of cases with just over 3,200 new cases Thursday.
The numbers released by state health officials Thursday morning show a 3,207 case increase, bringing the total positive cases 85,926. The death count increased by 43, bringing the death toll to 3,061.
Hospitalizations reached 12,577 on Thursday. That’s 188 more hospitalizations than were reported the previous day.
Florida has seen an increase of over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in 15 of the last 16 days. The first 2,000-plus case count was Saturday and was the highest spike the state had seen until Thursday.
Despite that spike, Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state will not be shutting down again. He says the recent increase can be attributed to increased testing.
The state’s cumulative percent positive stands at 5.7%. A total of 1,512,315 people have been tested. Of those tests, 85,926 have been positive.
The percent positivity for new cases – the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day – was 8.8% on Wednesday. The total percent positive of all tests – including people who have been tested on multiple days – was 10.7%. State officials say a total of 28,838 people tested negative while 3,467 tests came back positive.
The United States has eclipsed 2.1 million cases of the virus, with over 117,000 deaths. In total, the world has seen over 8.3 million cases, with over 449,000 deaths.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,610
Deaths: 105
Hospitalizations: 565
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,887
Deaths: 112
Hospitalizations: 512
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 833
Deaths: 92
Hospitalizations: 189
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,548
Deaths: 122
Hospitalizations: 244
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 627
Deaths: 16
Hospitalizations: 104
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,702
Deaths: 76
Hospitalizations: 396
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 151
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 30
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 200
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 47
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 162
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 34
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 228
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 33
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
