Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,075 new cases, 39 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 3,075 new coronavirus cases in Monday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,245,853.
On Sunday, over 21,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.
New cases reported (2,245,853 total since start of pandemic):
- Monday: 3,075
- Sunday: 3,841
- Saturday: 5,419
- Friday: 5,306
- Thursday: 5,666
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 62,361 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 8.72% were positive.
- Sunday: 8.72%
- Saturday: 8.08%
- Friday: 7.47%
- Thursday: 7.00%
- Wednesday: 7.08%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.14% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Sunday: 6.14%
- Saturday: 5.87%
- Friday: 5.70%
- Thursday: 5.66%
- Wednesday: 5.73%
New Florida resident deaths (35,307 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 39 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 35,307. The total of non-resident deaths is 702.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Monday: 39
- Sunday: 29
- Saturday: 78
- Friday: 77
- Thursday: 54
New hospitalizations (90,889 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Monday: 66
- Sunday: 77
- Saturday: 257
- Friday: 227
- Thursday: 203
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 8,915,278 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 5,788,888 have received their full two-dose series, and 559,051 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,567,339 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Monday: 21,286
- Sunday: 28,692
- Saturday: 56,620
- Friday: 68,060
- Thursday: 56,596
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 136,217
Deaths: 1,713
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 79,146
Deaths: 1,613
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,576
Deaths: 812
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 38,355
Deaths: 668
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 40,984
Deaths: 743
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 68,114
Deaths: 1,310
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,844
Deaths: 459
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,482
Deaths: 351
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,036
Deaths: 445
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,123
Deaths: 43
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.