Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,075 new cases, 39 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 3,075 new coronavirus cases in Monday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,245,853.

On Sunday, over 21,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,245,853 total since start of pandemic):

Monday: 3,075

Sunday: 3,841

Saturday: 5,419

Friday: 5,306

Thursday: 5,666

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 62,361 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 8.72% were positive.

Sunday: 8.72%

Saturday: 8.08%

Friday: 7.47%

Thursday: 7.00%

Wednesday: 7.08%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.14% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 6.14%

Saturday: 5.87%

Friday: 5.70%

Thursday: 5.66%

Wednesday: 5.73%

New Florida resident deaths (35,307 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 39 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 35,307. The total of non-resident deaths is 702.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 39

Sunday: 29

Saturday: 78

Friday: 77

Thursday: 54

New hospitalizations (90,889 cumulative since pandemic began):

Monday: 66

Sunday: 77

Saturday: 257

Friday: 227

Thursday: 203

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 8,915,278 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 5,788,888 have received their full two-dose series, and 559,051 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,567,339 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Monday: 21,286

Sunday: 28,692

Saturday: 56,620

Friday: 68,060

Thursday: 56,596

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 136,217

Deaths: 1,713

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 79,146

Deaths: 1,613

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,576

Deaths: 812

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 38,355

Deaths: 668

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 40,984

Deaths: 743

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 68,114

Deaths: 1,310

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,844

Deaths: 459

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,482

Deaths: 351

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,036

Deaths: 445

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,123

Deaths: 43

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.