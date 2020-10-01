Florida coronavirus: State reports 2,628 new coronavirus cases, total hospitalizations near 45K

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported 2,628 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

There are now 709,144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The health department also reported 129 new deaths on Thursday. The Florida resident death toll stands at 14,444.

There were 212 new hospitalizations. The state has counted 44,320 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

New cases reported (709,144 total):

  • Thursday: 2,628
  • Wednesday: 1,948
  • Tuesday: 3,266
  • Monday: 738
  • Sunday: 1,882

Percent positive: 5.98%

The health department says it received 65,474 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. Of all the test results received, 5.98% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Wednesday: 5.98%
  • Tuesday: 6.35%
  • Monday: 6.67%
  • Sunday: 5.37%
  • Saturday: 5.34%

Percent positivity: 4.65%

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.65% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Wednesday: 4.65%
  • Tuesday: 5.03%
  • Monday: 5.01%
  • Sunday: 4.23%
  • Saturday: 4.08%

Florida Resident Fatalities (14,444 total):

The state reported 129 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Thursday: 129
  • Wednesday: 172
  • Tuesday: 106
  • Monday: 5
  • Sunday: 10

Hospitalizations (44,320 since pandemic began):

  • Thursday: 212
  • Wednesday: 253
  • Tuesday: 249
  • Monday: 73
  • Sunday: 64

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 42,380
Deaths: 654

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,266
Deaths: 755

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,619
Deaths: 291

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,233
Deaths: 261

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,120
Deaths: 531

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,371
Deaths: 208

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,194
Deaths: 132

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,186
Deaths: 90

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,793
Deaths: 107

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,375
Deaths: 11

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

