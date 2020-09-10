Florida coronavirus: State reports 2,583 new cases, 211 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 2,583 new cases of coronavirus Thursday.
Positive cases counted (654,731 total):
- Thursday: 2,583
- Wednesday 2,056
- Tuesday: 1,823
- Monday: 1,838
- Sunday: 2,564
Percent positive
The health department received 51,304 test results from labs across the state Wednesday. Of all the test results received, 7.19% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Wednesday: 7.19%
- Tuesday: 8.15%
- Monday: 6.81%
- Sunday: 6.35%
- Saturday: 6.55%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.54% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 5.54%
- Tuesday: 5.94%
- Monday: 4.96%
- Sunday: 4.54%
- Saturday: 4.94%
Fatalities (12,326 total):
The state reported 211 total Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Thursday: 211
- Wednesday: 200
- Tuesday: 44
- Monday: 22
- Sunday: 38
Hospitalizations (40,807 since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 290
- Wednesday: 322
- Tuesday: 112
- Monday: 59
- Sunday: 112
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 38,917
Deaths: 579
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 20,655
Deaths: 697
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,772
Deaths: 270
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,500
Deaths: 225
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 18,121
Deaths: 483
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,411
Deaths: 189
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,821
Deaths: 103
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,947
Deaths: 69
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,386
Deaths: 70
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,190
Deaths: 9
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
