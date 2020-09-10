Florida coronavirus: State reports 2,583 new cases, 211 deaths

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 2,583 new cases of coronavirus Thursday.

Positive cases counted (654,731 total):

  • Thursday: 2,583
  • Wednesday 2,056
  • Tuesday: 1,823
  • Monday: 1,838
  • Sunday: 2,564

Percent positive

The health department received 51,304 test results from labs across the state Wednesday. Of all the test results received, 7.19% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Wednesday: 7.19%
  • Tuesday: 8.15%
  • Monday: 6.81%
  • Sunday: 6.35%
  • Saturday: 6.55%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.54% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Wednesday: 5.54%
  • Tuesday: 5.94%
  • Monday: 4.96%
  • Sunday: 4.54%
  • Saturday: 4.94%

Fatalities (12,326 total):

The state reported 211 total Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Thursday: 211
  • Wednesday: 200
  • Tuesday: 44
  • Monday: 22
  • Sunday: 38

Hospitalizations (40,807 since pandemic began):

  • Thursday: 290
  • Wednesday: 322
  • Tuesday: 112
  • Monday: 59
  • Sunday: 112

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases:  38,917
Deaths: 579

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases:  20,655
Deaths: 697

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,772
Deaths: 270

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,500
Deaths: 225

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,121
Deaths: 483

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,411
Deaths: 189

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,821
Deaths: 103

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,947
Deaths: 69

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,386
Deaths: 70

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,190
Deaths: 9

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss