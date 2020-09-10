Florida coronavirus: State reports 2,583 new cases, 211 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 2,583 new cases of coronavirus Thursday.

Positive cases counted (654,731 total):

Thursday: 2,583

Wednesday 2,056

Tuesday: 1,823

Monday: 1,838

Sunday: 2,564

Percent positive

The health department received 51,304 test results from labs across the state Wednesday. Of all the test results received, 7.19% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Wednesday: 7.19%

Tuesday: 8.15%

Monday: 6.81%

Sunday: 6.35%

Saturday: 6.55%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.54% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 5.54%

Tuesday: 5.94%

Monday: 4.96%

Sunday: 4.54%

Saturday: 4.94%

Fatalities (12,326 total):

The state reported 211 total Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 211

Wednesday: 200

Tuesday: 44

Monday: 22

Sunday: 38

Hospitalizations (40,807 since pandemic began):

Thursday: 290

Wednesday: 322

Tuesday: 112

Monday: 59

Sunday: 112

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 38,917

Deaths: 579

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,655

Deaths: 697

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,772

Deaths: 270

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,500

Deaths: 225

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,121

Deaths: 483

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,411

Deaths: 189

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,821

Deaths: 103

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,947

Deaths: 69

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,386

Deaths: 70

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,190

Deaths: 9

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

