Florida coronavirus: State reports 2,482 new cases, 19 new deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 2,482 new coronavirus cases in Sunday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,292,004.

On Saturday, over 39,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,292,004 total since start of pandemic):

Sunday: 2,482

Saturday: 3,319

Friday: 3,590

Thursday: 4,064

Wednesday: 3,184

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 66,674 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 5.86% were positive.

Saturday: 5.86%

Friday: 5.82%

Thursday: 5.24%

Wednesday: 5.56%

Tuesday: 5.73%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.36% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Saturday: 4.36%

Friday: 4.41%

Thursday: 4.15%

Wednesday: 4.41%

Tuesday: 4.55%

New Florida resident deaths (36,075 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 19 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 36,075. The total of non-resident deaths is 723.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Sunday: 19

Saturday: 56

Friday: 71

Thursday: 47

Wednesday: 51

New hospitalizations (93,110 cumulative since pandemic began):

Sunday: 54

Saturday: 163

Friday: 151

Thursday: 188

Wednesday: 206

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 9,577,875 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 6,871,595 have received their full two-dose series, and 683,220 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,023,060 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Sunday: 39,765

Saturday: 56,529

Friday: 44,994

Thursday: 39,335

Wednesday: 46,295

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 140,116

Deaths: 1,765

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 80,529

Deaths: 1,642

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,236

Deaths: 829

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 39,312

Deaths: 681

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 42,109

Deaths: 768

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 69,878

Deaths: 1,344

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,276

Deaths: 471

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,665

Deaths: 361

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,239

Deaths: 452

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,209

Deaths: 44

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.