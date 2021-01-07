Florida coronavirus: State reports 19,816 new cases, breaking single-day increase record for 2nd day in a row

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported another record-breaking increase in new COVID-19 cases Thursday. The 19,816 cases increase comes just one day after the state broke the record for the highest single-day increase in new cases.
New cases reported (1,429,722 total since start of pandemic):
- Thursday: 19,816
- Wednesday: 17,783
- Tuesday: 15,431
- Monday: 11,256
- Sunday: 10,603
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 193,251 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 13.15% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Wednesday: 13.15%
- Tuesday: 14.26%
- Monday: 14.33%
- Sunday: 14.70%
- Saturday: 14.02%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 11.60% on Wednesday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 11.60%
- Tuesday: 12.59%
- Monday: 12.74%
- Sunday: 12.52%
- Saturday: 12.43%
New Florida resident fatalities (22,481 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 164 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 22,481. The total of non-resident deaths is 336.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Thursday: 164
- Wednesday: 129
- Tuesday: 98
- Monday: 103
- Sunday: 97
New hospitalizations (64,704 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 383
- Wednesday: 439
- Tuesday: 377
- Monday: 173
- Sunday: 184
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 83,574
Deaths: 1,110
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 48,998
Deaths: 1,114
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 20,512
Deaths: 514
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 24,000
Deaths: 438
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 23,948
Deaths: 402
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 40,983
Deaths: 821
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,041
Deaths: 287
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,358
Deaths: 212
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,226
Deaths: 282
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,216
Deaths: 21
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
