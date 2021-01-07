Florida coronavirus: State reports 19,816 new cases, breaking single-day increase record for 2nd day in a row

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported another record-breaking increase in new COVID-19 cases Thursday. The 19,816 cases increase comes just one day after the state broke the record for the highest single-day increase in new cases.

New cases reported (1,429,722 total since start of pandemic):

Thursday: 19,816

Wednesday: 17,783

Tuesday: 15,431

Monday: 11,256

Sunday: 10,603

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 193,251 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 13.15% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Wednesday: 13.15%

Tuesday: 14.26%

Monday: 14.33%

Sunday: 14.70%

Saturday: 14.02%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 11.60% on Wednesday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 11.60%

Tuesday: 12.59%

Monday: 12.74%

Sunday: 12.52%

Saturday: 12.43%

New Florida resident fatalities (22,481 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 164 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 22,481. The total of non-resident deaths is 336.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 164

Wednesday: 129

Tuesday: 98

Monday: 103

Sunday: 97

New hospitalizations (64,704 cumulative since pandemic began):

Thursday: 383

Wednesday: 439

Tuesday: 377

Monday: 173

Sunday: 184

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 83,574

Deaths: 1,110

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 48,998

Deaths: 1,114

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,512

Deaths: 514

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,000

Deaths: 438

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,948

Deaths: 402

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 40,983

Deaths: 821

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,041

Deaths: 287

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,358

Deaths: 212

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,226

Deaths: 282

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,216

Deaths: 21

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.