Florida coronavirus: State reports 19,530 new cases, second-highest single-day increase

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported the second-highest single-day increase in new cases Friday.

In the two days prior, the state shattered the single-day increase back-to-back reporting 19,816 new cases on Thursday and 17,783 new cases on Wednesday.

New cases reported (1,449,252 total since start of pandemic):

Friday: 19,530

Thursday: 19,816

Wednesday: 17,783

Tuesday: 15,431

Monday: 11,256

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 193,644 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 13.19% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Thursday: 13.19%

Wednesday: 13.15%

Tuesday: 14.26%

Monday: 14.33%

Sunday: 14.70%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 11.46% on Thursday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 11.46%

Wednesday: 11.60%

Tuesday: 12.59%

Monday: 12.74%

Sunday: 12.52%

New Florida resident fatalities (22,666 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 185 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Friday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 22,666. The total of non-resident deaths is 345.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Friday: 185

Thursday: 164

Wednesday: 129

Tuesday: 98

Monday: 103

New hospitalizations (65,063 cumulative since pandemic began):

Friday: 359

Thursday: 383

Wednesday: 439

Tuesday: 377

Monday: 173

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 84,714

Deaths: 1,118

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 49,771

Deaths: 1,117

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,774

Deaths: 539

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,278

Deaths: 439

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,363

Deaths: 404

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 41,620

Deaths: 828

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,171

Deaths: 287

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,457

Deaths: 214

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,340

Deaths: 283

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,240

Deaths: 21

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.