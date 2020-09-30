Florida coronavirus: State reports 1,948 new coronavirus cases as overall total nears 710K

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported 1,948 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

There are now 706,516 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The health department also reported 172 new deaths on Wednesday. The Florida resident death toll stands at 14,315.

There were 253 new hospitalizations. The state has counted 44,108 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

New cases reported (706,516 total):

  • Wednesday: 1,948
  • Tuesday: 3,266
  • Monday: 738
  • Sunday: 1,882
  • Saturday: 2,795

Percent positive: 6.35%

The health department says it received 44,812 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of all the test results received, 6.35% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Tuesday: 6.35%
  • Monday: 6.67%
  • Sunday: 5.37%
  • Saturday: 5.34%
  • Friday: 5.47%

Percent positivity: 5.03%

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.03% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Tuesday: 5.03%
  • Monday: 5.01%
  • Sunday: 4.23%
  • Saturday: 4.08%
  • Friday: 4.15%

Florida Resident Fatalities (14,315 total):

The state reported 172 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Wednesday: 172
  • Tuesday: 106
  • Monday: 5
  • Sunday: 10
  • Saturday: 107

Hospitalizations (44,108 since pandemic began):

  • Wednesday: 253
  • Tuesday: 249
  • Monday: 73
  • Sunday: 64
  • Saturday: 170

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 42,248
Deaths: 646

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,181
Deaths: 753

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,579
Deaths: 291

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,189
Deaths: 258

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,032
Deaths: 531

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,322
Deaths: 209

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,175
Deaths: 127

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,177
Deaths: 89

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,783
Deaths: 106

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,366
Deaths: 11

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

