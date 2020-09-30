Florida coronavirus: State reports 1,948 new coronavirus cases as overall total nears 710K

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported 1,948 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.
There are now 706,516 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The health department also reported 172 new deaths on Wednesday. The Florida resident death toll stands at 14,315.
There were 253 new hospitalizations. The state has counted 44,108 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
New cases reported (706,516 total):
- Wednesday: 1,948
- Tuesday: 3,266
- Monday: 738
- Sunday: 1,882
- Saturday: 2,795
Percent positive: 6.35%
The health department says it received 44,812 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of all the test results received, 6.35% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Tuesday: 6.35%
- Monday: 6.67%
- Sunday: 5.37%
- Saturday: 5.34%
- Friday: 5.47%
Percent positivity: 5.03%
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.03% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Tuesday: 5.03%
- Monday: 5.01%
- Sunday: 4.23%
- Saturday: 4.08%
- Friday: 4.15%
Florida Resident Fatalities (14,315 total):
The state reported 172 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Wednesday: 172
- Tuesday: 106
- Monday: 5
- Sunday: 10
- Saturday: 107
Hospitalizations (44,108 since pandemic began):
- Wednesday: 253
- Tuesday: 249
- Monday: 73
- Sunday: 64
- Saturday: 170
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 42,248
Deaths: 646
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 22,181
Deaths: 753
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,579
Deaths: 291
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,189
Deaths: 258
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 20,032
Deaths: 531
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,322
Deaths: 209
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,175
Deaths: 127
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,177
Deaths: 89
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,783
Deaths: 106
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,366
Deaths: 11
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
