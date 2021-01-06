Florida coronavirus: State reports 17,783 new cases, highest single-day increase since pandemic began

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported 17,783 cases on Wednesday, which is the highest single-day increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

New cases reported (1,409,906 total since start of pandemic):

Wednesday: 17,783

Tuesday: 15,431

Monday: 11,256

Sunday: 10,603

Saturday: 31,518

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 158,325 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 14.26% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Tuesday: 14.26%

Monday: 14.33%

Sunday: 14.70%

Saturday: 14.02%

Friday: 11.97%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 12.59% on Tuesday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 12.59%

Monday: 12.74%

Sunday: 12.52%

Saturday: 12.43%

Friday: 10.13%

New Florida resident fatalities (22,317 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 129 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 22,317. The total of non-resident deaths is 330.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 129

Tuesday: 98

Monday: 103

Sunday: 97

Saturday: 217

New hospitalizations (64,321 cumulative since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 439

Tuesday: 377

Monday: 173

Sunday: 184

Saturday: 280

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 82,257

Deaths: 1,102

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 48,273

Deaths: 1,106

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,190

Deaths: 514

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,690

Deaths: 438

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,606

Deaths: 397

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 40,361

Deaths: 814

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,928

Deaths: 288

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,253

Deaths: 210

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,138

Deaths: 276

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,196

Deaths: 21

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.