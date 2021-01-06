Florida coronavirus: State reports 17,783 new cases, highest single-day increase since pandemic began

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported 17,783 cases on Wednesday, which is the highest single-day increase since the beginning of the pandemic.
New cases reported (1,409,906 total since start of pandemic):
- Wednesday: 17,783
- Tuesday: 15,431
- Monday: 11,256
- Sunday: 10,603
- Saturday: 31,518
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 158,325 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 14.26% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Tuesday: 14.26%
- Monday: 14.33%
- Sunday: 14.70%
- Saturday: 14.02%
- Friday: 11.97%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 12.59% on Tuesday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Tuesday: 12.59%
- Monday: 12.74%
- Sunday: 12.52%
- Saturday: 12.43%
- Friday: 10.13%
New Florida resident fatalities (22,317 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 129 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 22,317. The total of non-resident deaths is 330.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Wednesday: 129
- Tuesday: 98
- Monday: 103
- Sunday: 97
- Saturday: 217
New hospitalizations (64,321 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Wednesday: 439
- Tuesday: 377
- Monday: 173
- Sunday: 184
- Saturday: 280
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 82,257
Deaths: 1,102
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 48,273
Deaths: 1,106
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 20,190
Deaths: 514
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 23,690
Deaths: 438
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 23,606
Deaths: 397
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 40,361
Deaths: 814
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,928
Deaths: 288
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,253
Deaths: 210
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,138
Deaths: 276
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,196
Deaths: 21
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
