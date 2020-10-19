Florida coronavirus: State reports 1,707 new cases, percent positive remains around 6%

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 1,707 cases of the coronavirus on Monday, the lowest single-day rise in infections since Oct. 12.
There were 54 additional deaths and 72 more hospitalizations in Monday’s report. The resident death toll stands at 16,021, and 201 non-residents have died.
Cases reported:
- Monday: 1,707
- Sunday: 2,539
- Saturday: 4,044
- Friday: 3,449
- Thursday: 3,356
Percent positive: 6.02%
The health department says it received 39,731 test results from labs across the state on Sunday. Of all the test results received, 6.02% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Sunday: 6.02%
- Saturday: 5.94%
- Friday: 6.39%
- Thursday: 5.32%
- Wednesday: 6.70%
Percent positivity: 4.86%
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.86% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Sunday: 4.86%
- Saturday: 4.68%
- Friday: 5.21%
- Thursday: 4.38%
- Wednesday: 5.20%
Florida Resident Fatalities (16,021):
The state reported 54 new Florida-resident virus fatalities on Monday. The state now has a total of 15,967 coronavirus-related deaths, with 201 non-Florida resident deaths also reported. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Monday: 54
- Sunday: 50
- Saturday: 87
- Friday: 94
- Thursday: 141
Hospitalizations (47,125 since pandemic began):
- Monday: 72
- Sunday: 77
- Saturday: 114
- Friday: 169
- Thursday: 211
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 45,538
Deaths: 751
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 24,169
Deaths: 801
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,057
Deaths: 311
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,584
Deaths: 320
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,238
Deaths: 224
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,837
Deaths: 589
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,458
Deaths: 156
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,443
Deaths: 103
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,045
Deaths: 131
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,534
Deaths: 13
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
