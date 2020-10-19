Florida coronavirus: State reports 1,707 new cases, percent positive remains around 6%

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 1,707 cases of the coronavirus on Monday, the lowest single-day rise in infections since Oct. 12.

There were 54 additional deaths and 72 more hospitalizations in Monday’s report. The resident death toll stands at 16,021, and 201 non-residents have died.

Cases reported:

Monday: 1,707

Sunday: 2,539

Saturday: 4,044

Friday: 3,449

Thursday: 3,356

Percent positive: 6.02%

The health department says it received 39,731 test results from labs across the state on Sunday. Of all the test results received, 6.02% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Sunday: 6.02%

Saturday: 5.94%

Friday: 6.39%

Thursday: 5.32%

Wednesday: 6.70%

Percent positivity: 4.86%

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.86% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 4.86%

Saturday: 4.68%

Friday: 5.21%

Thursday: 4.38%

Wednesday: 5.20%

Florida Resident Fatalities (16,021):

The state reported 54 new Florida-resident virus fatalities on Monday. The state now has a total of 15,967 coronavirus-related deaths, with 201 non-Florida resident deaths also reported. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 54

Sunday: 50

Saturday: 87

Friday: 94

Thursday: 141

Hospitalizations (47,125 since pandemic began):

Monday: 72

Sunday: 77

Saturday: 114

Friday: 169

Thursday: 211

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 45,538

Deaths: 751

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,169

Deaths: 801

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,057

Deaths: 311

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,584

Deaths: 320

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,238

Deaths: 224

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,837

Deaths: 589

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,458

Deaths: 156

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,443

Deaths: 103

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,045

Deaths: 131

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,534

Deaths: 13

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

