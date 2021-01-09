Florida coronavirus: State reports 15,445 new cases, 338 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported over 15,000 new cases of coronavirus Saturday afternoon, making it the fifth-highest single-day increase the state has reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
Earlier in the week, the state shattered the single-day increase back-to-back, reporting 19,816 new cases on Thursday and 17,783 new cases on Wednesday.
New cases reported (1,464,697 total since start of pandemic):
- Saturday: 15,445
- Friday: 19,530
- Thursday: 19,816
- Wednesday: 17,783
- Tuesday: 15,431
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 162,481 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 12.60% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Friday: 12.60%
- Thursday: 13.19%
- Wednesday: 13.15%
- Tuesday: 14.26%
- Monday: 14.33%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 10.79% on Friday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Friday: 10.79%
- Thursday: 11.46%
- Wednesday: 11.60%
- Tuesday: 12.59%
- Monday: 12.74%
New Florida resident fatalities (22,804 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 138 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 22,804. The total of non-resident deaths is 346.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Saturday: 138
- Friday: 185
- Thursday: 164
- Wednesday: 129
- Tuesday: 98
New hospitalizations (65,401 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Saturday: 338
- Friday: 359
- Thursday: 383
- Wednesday: 439
- Tuesday: 377
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 85,855
Deaths: 1,121
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 50,491
Deaths: 1,121
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,017
Deaths: 539
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 24,530
Deaths: 443
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 24,663
Deaths: 405
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 42,056
Deaths: 834
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,309
Deaths: 287
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,492
Deaths: 217
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,401
Deaths: 287
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,252
Deaths: 21
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
