Florida coronavirus: State reports 15,445 new cases, 338 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported over 15,000 new cases of coronavirus Saturday afternoon, making it the fifth-highest single-day increase the state has reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Earlier in the week, the state shattered the single-day increase back-to-back, reporting 19,816 new cases on Thursday and 17,783 new cases on Wednesday.

New cases reported (1,464,697 total since start of pandemic):

Saturday: 15,445

Friday: 19,530

Thursday: 19,816

Wednesday: 17,783

Tuesday: 15,431

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 162,481 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 12.60% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Friday: 12.60%

Thursday: 13.19%

Wednesday: 13.15%

Tuesday: 14.26%

Monday: 14.33%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 10.79% on Friday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Friday: 10.79%

Thursday: 11.46%

Wednesday: 11.60%

Tuesday: 12.59%

Monday: 12.74%

New Florida resident fatalities (22,804 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 138 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 22,804. The total of non-resident deaths is 346.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Saturday: 138

Friday: 185

Thursday: 164

Wednesday: 129

Tuesday: 98

New hospitalizations (65,401 cumulative since pandemic began):

Saturday: 338

Friday: 359

Thursday: 383

Wednesday: 439

Tuesday: 377

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 85,855

Deaths: 1,121

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 50,491

Deaths: 1,121

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,017

Deaths: 539

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,530

Deaths: 443

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,663

Deaths: 405

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 42,056

Deaths: 834

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,309

Deaths: 287

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,492

Deaths: 217

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,401

Deaths: 287

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,252

Deaths: 21

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.