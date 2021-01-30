Florida coronavirus: State reports 15,019 new cases; overall case total surpasses 1.7M

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 15,019 coronavirus cases Saturday to bring the cumulative total to 1,713,589.

New cases reported (1,713,589 total since start of pandemic):

Saturday: 15,019

Friday: 10,976

Thursday: 11,423

Wednesday: 8,408

Tuesday: 9,594

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 263,231 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 8.71% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Friday: 8.71%

Thursday: 18.24%

Wednesday: 9.58%

Tuesday: 12.79%

Monday: 11.54%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.62% on Friday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Friday: 6.62%

Thursday: 14.46%

Wednesday: 7.70%

Tuesday: 10.19%

Monday: 9.19%

New Florida resident fatalities (26,360 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 106 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 26,360. The total of non-resident deaths is 435.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Saturday: 106

Friday: 219

Thursday: 202

Wednesday: 160

Tuesday: 227

New hospitalizations (72,135 cumulative since pandemic began):

Saturday: 271

Friday: 329

Thursday: 380

Wednesday: 353

Tuesday: 456

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,651,366 total people vaccinated):

Saturday: 45,371

Friday: 38,843

Thursday: 73,149

Wednesday: 47,423

Tuesday: 39,169

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 100,334

Deaths: 1,293

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 59,207

Deaths: 1,288

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,645

Deaths: 624

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,468

Deaths: 495

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,432

Deaths: 539

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 50,201

Deaths: 967

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,905

Deaths: 342

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,455

Deaths: 260

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,642

Deaths: 344

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,569

Deaths: 23

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.