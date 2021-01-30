Florida coronavirus: State reports 15,019 new cases; overall case total surpasses 1.7M

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Premium Image / WFLA Use Only

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 15,019 coronavirus cases Saturday to bring the cumulative total to 1,713,589.

New cases reported (1,713,589 total since start of pandemic):

  • Saturday: 15,019
  • Friday: 10,976
  • Thursday: 11,423
  • Wednesday: 8,408
  • Tuesday: 9,594

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 263,231 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 8.71% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

  • Friday: 8.71%
  • Thursday: 18.24%
  • Wednesday: 9.58%
  • Tuesday: 12.79%
  • Monday: 11.54%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.62% on Friday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Friday: 6.62%
  • Thursday: 14.46%
  • Wednesday: 7.70%
  • Tuesday: 10.19%
  • Monday: 9.19%

New Florida resident fatalities (26,360 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 106 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 26,360. The total of non-resident deaths is 435.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Saturday: 106
  • Friday: 219
  • Thursday: 202
  • Wednesday: 160
  • Tuesday: 227

New hospitalizations (72,135 cumulative since pandemic began):

  • Saturday: 271
  • Friday: 329
  • Thursday: 380
  • Wednesday: 353
  • Tuesday: 456

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,651,366 total people vaccinated):

  • Saturday: 45,371
  • Friday: 38,843
  • Thursday: 73,149
  • Wednesday: 47,423
  • Tuesday: 39,169

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 100,334
Deaths: 1,293

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 59,207
Deaths: 1,288

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,645
Deaths: 624

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,468
Deaths: 495

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,432
Deaths: 539

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 50,201
Deaths: 967

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,905
Deaths: 342

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,455
Deaths: 260

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,642
Deaths: 344

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,569
Deaths: 23

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss