Florida coronavirus: State reports 15,019 new cases; overall case total surpasses 1.7M

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 15,019 coronavirus cases Saturday to bring the cumulative total to 1,713,589.
New cases reported (1,713,589 total since start of pandemic):
- Saturday: 15,019
- Friday: 10,976
- Thursday: 11,423
- Wednesday: 8,408
- Tuesday: 9,594
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 263,231 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 8.71% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Friday: 8.71%
- Thursday: 18.24%
- Wednesday: 9.58%
- Tuesday: 12.79%
- Monday: 11.54%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.62% on Friday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Friday: 6.62%
- Thursday: 14.46%
- Wednesday: 7.70%
- Tuesday: 10.19%
- Monday: 9.19%
New Florida resident fatalities (26,360 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 106 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 26,360. The total of non-resident deaths is 435.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Saturday: 106
- Friday: 219
- Thursday: 202
- Wednesday: 160
- Tuesday: 227
New hospitalizations (72,135 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Saturday: 271
- Friday: 329
- Thursday: 380
- Wednesday: 353
- Tuesday: 456
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,651,366 total people vaccinated):
- Saturday: 45,371
- Friday: 38,843
- Thursday: 73,149
- Wednesday: 47,423
- Tuesday: 39,169
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 100,334
Deaths: 1,293
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 59,207
Deaths: 1,288
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 24,645
Deaths: 624
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 28,468
Deaths: 495
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 29,432
Deaths: 539
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 50,201
Deaths: 967
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,905
Deaths: 342
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,455
Deaths: 260
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,642
Deaths: 344
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,569
Deaths: 23
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.