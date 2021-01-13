Florida coronavirus: State reports 13,990 new cases, 430 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported close to 14,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday afternoon.
Just a day prior, Florida became the third state in the nation to surpass 1.5 million total cases of coronavirus, after California (now over 2.7 million cases) and Texas (1.9 million).
New York and Illinois are the only others over 1 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
New cases reported (1,517,472 total since start of pandemic):
- Wednesday: 13,990
- Tuesday: 14,896
- Monday: 11,576
- Sunday: 12,313
- Saturday: 15,445
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 157,923 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 12.46% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Tuesday: 12.46%
- Monday: 13.14%
- Sunday: 13.17%
- Saturday: 13.18%
- Friday: 12.60%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 10.17% on Tuesday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Tuesday: 10.17%
- Monday: 10.62%
- Sunday: 10.60%
- Saturday: 10.42%
- Friday: 10.79%
New Florida resident fatalities (23,396 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 169 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 23,396. The total of non-resident deaths is 363.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Wednesday: 169
- Tuesday: 156
- Monday: 159
- Sunday: 108
- Saturday: 138
New hospitalizations (66,634 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Wednesday: 430
- Tuesday: 408
- Monday: 201
- Sunday: 194
- Saturday: 338
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 89,043
Deaths: 1,153
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 52,357
Deaths: 1,149
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,898
Deaths: 544
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 25,379
Deaths: 450
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 25,785
Deaths: 424
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 43,839
Deaths: 868
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,606
Deaths: 301
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,668
Deaths: 225
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,660
Deaths: 299
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,328
Deaths: 21
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Memorial page set up for Hillsborough County deputy killed on duty
- President Trump says he does not stand for violence amid House impeachment debate
- Florida coronavirus: State reports 13,990 new cases, 430 new hospitalizations
- Tom Hanks to host star-studded virtual celebration for Biden inauguration
- U.S. greenhouse gas emissions plummeted 10 percent during COVID pandemic