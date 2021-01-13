Florida coronavirus: State reports 13,990 new cases, 430 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported close to 14,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday afternoon.

Just a day prior, Florida became the third state in the nation to surpass 1.5 million total cases of coronavirus, after California (now over 2.7 million cases) and Texas (1.9 million).

New York and Illinois are the only others over 1 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

New cases reported (1,517,472 total since start of pandemic):

Wednesday: 13,990

Tuesday: 14,896

Monday: 11,576

Sunday: 12,313

Saturday: 15,445

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 157,923 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 12.46% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Tuesday: 12.46%

Monday: 13.14%

Sunday: 13.17%

Saturday: 13.18%

Friday: 12.60%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 10.17% on Tuesday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 10.17%

Monday: 10.62%

Sunday: 10.60%

Saturday: 10.42%

Friday: 10.79%

New Florida resident fatalities (23,396 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 169 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 23,396. The total of non-resident deaths is 363.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 169

Tuesday: 156

Monday: 159

Sunday: 108

Saturday: 138

New hospitalizations (66,634 cumulative since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 430

Tuesday: 408

Monday: 201

Sunday: 194

Saturday: 338

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 89,043

Deaths: 1,153

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 52,357

Deaths: 1,149

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,898

Deaths: 544

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,379

Deaths: 450

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,785

Deaths: 424

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 43,839

Deaths: 868

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,606

Deaths: 301

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,668

Deaths: 225

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,660

Deaths: 299

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,328

Deaths: 21

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.