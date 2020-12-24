Florida coronavirus: State reports 13,147 new cases, 300 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported 13,147 new cases on Thursday.

New cases reported:

Thursday: 13,147

Wednesday: 11,384

Tuesday: 10,434

Monday: 11,015

Sunday: 8,401

Percent positive:

The health department received 187,535 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. Of the results received, 9.91% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Wednesday: 9.91%

Tuesday: 10.73%

Monday: 10.82%

Sunday: 10.83%

Saturday: 10.06%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.84% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 7.84%

Tuesday: 8.62%

Monday: 8.78%

Sunday: 8.45%

Saturday: 7.91%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 20,995 total

Florida reported 121 new virus fatalities among residents on Thursday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 121

Wednesday: 120

Tuesday: 74

Monday: 112

Sunday: 95

Hospitalizations (61,100 since pandemic began):

Thursday: 300

Wednesday: 329

Tuesday: 369

Monday: 107

Sunday: 144

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 72,860

Deaths: 1,056

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 42,176

Deaths: 1,013

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,475

Deaths: 488

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,031

Deaths: 407

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,474

Deaths: 351

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,845

Deaths: 764

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,864

Deaths: 263

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,726

Deaths: 198

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,239

Deaths: 249

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,024

Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.