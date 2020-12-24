LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Florida coronavirus: State reports 13,147 new cases, 300 new hospitalizations

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported 13,147 new cases on Thursday.

New cases reported:

  • Thursday: 13,147
  • Wednesday: 11,384
  • Tuesday: 10,434
  • Monday: 11,015
  • Sunday: 8,401

Percent positive:

The health department received 187,535 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. Of the results received, 9.91% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Wednesday: 9.91%
  • Tuesday: 10.73%
  • Monday: 10.82%
  • Sunday: 10.83%
  • Saturday: 10.06%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.84% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Wednesday: 7.84%
  • Tuesday: 8.62%
  • Monday: 8.78%
  • Sunday: 8.45%
  • Saturday: 7.91%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 20,995 total

Florida reported 121 new virus fatalities among residents on Thursday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Thursday: 121
  • Wednesday: 120
  • Tuesday: 74
  • Monday: 112
  • Sunday: 95

Hospitalizations (61,100 since pandemic began):

  • Thursday: 300
  • Wednesday: 329
  • Tuesday: 369
  • Monday: 107
  • Sunday: 144

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 72,860
Deaths: 1,056

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 42,176
Deaths: 1,013

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,475
Deaths: 488

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,031
Deaths: 407

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,474
Deaths: 351

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,845
Deaths: 764

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,864
Deaths: 263

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,726
Deaths: 198

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,239
Deaths: 249

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,024
Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss