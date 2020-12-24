Florida coronavirus: State reports 13,147 new cases, 300 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported 13,147 new cases on Thursday.
New cases reported:
- Thursday: 13,147
- Wednesday: 11,384
- Tuesday: 10,434
- Monday: 11,015
- Sunday: 8,401
Percent positive:
The health department received 187,535 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. Of the results received, 9.91% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Wednesday: 9.91%
- Tuesday: 10.73%
- Monday: 10.82%
- Sunday: 10.83%
- Saturday: 10.06%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.84% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 7.84%
- Tuesday: 8.62%
- Monday: 8.78%
- Sunday: 8.45%
- Saturday: 7.91%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 20,995 total
Florida reported 121 new virus fatalities among residents on Thursday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Thursday: 121
- Wednesday: 120
- Tuesday: 74
- Monday: 112
- Sunday: 95
Hospitalizations (61,100 since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 300
- Wednesday: 329
- Tuesday: 369
- Monday: 107
- Sunday: 144
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 72,860
Deaths: 1,056
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 42,176
Deaths: 1,013
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 17,475
Deaths: 488
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,031
Deaths: 407
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 20,474
Deaths: 351
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 34,845
Deaths: 764
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,864
Deaths: 263
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,726
Deaths: 198
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,239
Deaths: 249
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,024
Deaths: 20
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
