Florida coronavirus: State reports 12,313 new cases, 108 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported over 12,000 new cases of coronavirus Sunday afternoon.
Earlier in the week, the state shattered the single-day increase back-to-back, reporting 19,816 new cases on Thursday and 17,783 new cases on Wednesday.
New cases reported (1,477,010 total since start of pandemic):
- Sunday: 12,313
- Saturday: 15,445
- Friday: 19,530
- Thursday: 19,816
- Wednesday: 17,783
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 137,935 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 13.18% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Saturday: 13.18%
- Friday: 12.60%
- Thursday: 13.19%
- Wednesday: 13.15%
- Tuesday: 14.26%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 10.42% on Saturday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Saturday: 10.42%
- Friday: 10.79%
- Thursday: 11.46%
- Wednesday: 11.60%
- Tuesday: 12.59%
New Florida resident fatalities (22,912 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 108 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 22,912. The total of non-resident deaths is 349.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Sunday: 108
- Saturday: 138
- Friday: 185
- Thursday: 164
- Wednesday: 129
New hospitalizations (65,595 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Sunday: 194
- Saturday: 338
- Friday: 359
- Thursday: 383
- Wednesday: 439
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 86,509
Deaths: 1,121
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 50,978
Deaths: 1,128
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,223
Deaths: 541
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 24,755
Deaths: 443
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 24,942
Deaths: 406
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 42,422
Deaths: 834
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,377
Deaths: 287
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,525
Deaths: 217
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,469
Deaths: 287
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,262
Deaths: 21
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
