Florida coronavirus: State reports 12,311 new cases; total hospitalizations surpass 70K

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 12,311 coronavirus cases Saturday to bring the cumulative total to 1,639,914.

The state also recorded 153 more fatalities. On Friday, the state reported 272 new deaths, which was the second-highest increase in resident deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The highest increase was 276 resident deaths on Aug. 11.

New cases reported (1,639,914 total since start of pandemic):

Saturday: 12,311

Friday: 13,719

Thursday: 12,873

Wednesday: 11,914

Tuesday: 9,816

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 220,276 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 8.35% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Friday: 8.35%

Thursday: 15.78%

Wednesday: 10.72%

Tuesday: 13.22%

Monday: 11.83%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.54% on Friday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Friday: 6.54%

Thursday: 12.37%

Wednesday: 8.54%

Tuesday: 10.73%

Monday: 8.97%

New Florida resident fatalities (25,164 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 153 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 25,164. The total of non-resident deaths is 397.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Saturday: 153

Friday: 272

Thursday: 161

Wednesday: 142

Tuesday: 162

New hospitalizations (70,002 cumulative since pandemic began):

Saturday: 267

Friday: 453

Thursday: 350

Wednesday: 454

Tuesday: 308

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,328,175 total people vaccinated):

Saturday: 78,371

Friday: 66,792

Thursday: 60,607

Wednesday: 56,298

Tuesday: 34,312

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 96,338

Deaths: 1,233

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 56,564

Deaths: 1,220

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,718

Deaths: 602

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,224

Deaths: 484

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,076

Deaths: 494

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 47,795

Deaths: 928

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,434

Deaths: 327

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,147

Deaths: 244

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,236

Deaths: 330

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,487

Deaths: 22

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.