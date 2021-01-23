Florida coronavirus: State reports 12,311 new cases; total hospitalizations surpass 70K

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 12,311 coronavirus cases Saturday to bring the cumulative total to 1,639,914.
The state also recorded 153 more fatalities. On Friday, the state reported 272 new deaths, which was the second-highest increase in resident deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The highest increase was 276 resident deaths on Aug. 11.
New cases reported (1,639,914 total since start of pandemic):
- Saturday: 12,311
- Friday: 13,719
- Thursday: 12,873
- Wednesday: 11,914
- Tuesday: 9,816
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 220,276 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 8.35% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Friday: 8.35%
- Thursday: 15.78%
- Wednesday: 10.72%
- Tuesday: 13.22%
- Monday: 11.83%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.54% on Friday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Friday: 6.54%
- Thursday: 12.37%
- Wednesday: 8.54%
- Tuesday: 10.73%
- Monday: 8.97%
New Florida resident fatalities (25,164 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 153 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 25,164. The total of non-resident deaths is 397.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Saturday: 153
- Friday: 272
- Thursday: 161
- Wednesday: 142
- Tuesday: 162
New hospitalizations (70,002 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Saturday: 267
- Friday: 453
- Thursday: 350
- Wednesday: 454
- Tuesday: 308
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,328,175 total people vaccinated):
- Saturday: 78,371
- Friday: 66,792
- Thursday: 60,607
- Wednesday: 56,298
- Tuesday: 34,312
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 96,338
Deaths: 1,233
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 56,564
Deaths: 1,220
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 23,718
Deaths: 602
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,224
Deaths: 484
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 28,076
Deaths: 494
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 47,795
Deaths: 928
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,434
Deaths: 327
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,147
Deaths: 244
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,236
Deaths: 330
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,487
Deaths: 22
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.