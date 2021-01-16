Florida coronavirus: State reports 12,119 new cases; resident deaths surpass 24,000

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported 12,119 new COVID-19 cases Saturday afternoon.

Additionally, the Florida resident COVID-19 death total surpassed 24,000.

New cases reported (1,560,186 total since start of pandemic):

  • Saturday: 12,119
  • Friday: 16,875
  • Thursday: 13,720
  • Wednesday: 13,990
  • Tuesday: 14,896

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 166,865 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 10.91% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

  • Friday: 10.91%
  • Thursday: 12.63%
  • Wednesday: 10.78%
  • Tuesday: 12.46%
  • Monday: 13.14%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.55% on Friday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Friday: 8.55%
  • Thursday: 10.17%
  • Wednesday: 8.63%
  • Tuesday: 10.17%
  • Monday: 10.62%

New Florida resident fatalities (24,004 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 205 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Friday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 24,004. The total of non-resident deaths is 376.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Saturday: 205
  • Friday: 186
  • Thursday: 217
  • Wednesday: 169
  • Tuesday: 156

New hospitalizations (67,790 cumulative since pandemic began):

  • Saturday: 327
  • Friday: 427
  • Thursday: 402
  • Wednesday: 430
  • Tuesday: 408

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 91,632
Deaths: 1,175

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 53,882
Deaths: 1,173

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,518
Deaths: 560

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,881
Deaths: 456

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,584
Deaths: 453

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 45,224
Deaths: 887

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,881
Deaths: 311

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,833
Deaths: 231

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,861
Deaths: 308

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,387
Deaths: 22

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

