Florida coronavirus: State reports 11,699 new cases, 123 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 11,699 new cases on Friday.

New cases reported:

Friday: 11,699

Thursday: 11,335

Wednesday: 9,592

Tuesday: 7,985

Monday: 7,711

Percent positive:

The health department received 163,413 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of the results received, 9.58% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Thursday: 9.58%

Wednesday: 10.06%

Tuesday: 10.83%

Monday: 9.91%

Sunday: 9.87%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.90% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 7.90%

Wednesday: 8.07%

Tuesday: 8.64%

Monday: 7.92%

Sunday: 7.64%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 19,714 total

Florida reported 123 new virus fatalities among residents on Friday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Friday: 123

Thursday: 129

Wednesday: 84

Tuesday: 96

Monday: 105

Sunday: 93

Saturday: 90

Hospitalizations (57,728 since pandemic began):

Friday: 260

Thursday: 258

Wednesday: 304

Tuesday: 299

Monday: 150

Sunday: 140

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 64,281

Deaths: 984

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 36,962

Deaths: 943

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,527

Deaths: 427

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,512

Deaths: 394

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,315

Deaths: 312

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,628

Deaths: 721

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,777

Deaths: 240

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,233

Deaths: 180

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,427

Deaths: 203

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,851

Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.