Florida coronavirus: State reports 11,699 new cases, 123 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 11,699 new cases on Friday.
New cases reported:
- Friday: 11,699
- Thursday: 11,335
- Wednesday: 9,592
- Tuesday: 7,985
- Monday: 7,711
Percent positive:
The health department received 163,413 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of the results received, 9.58% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Thursday: 9.58%
- Wednesday: 10.06%
- Tuesday: 10.83%
- Monday: 9.91%
- Sunday: 9.87%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.90% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Thursday: 7.90%
- Wednesday: 8.07%
- Tuesday: 8.64%
- Monday: 7.92%
- Sunday: 7.64%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 19,714 total
Florida reported 123 new virus fatalities among residents on Friday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Friday: 123
- Thursday: 129
- Wednesday: 84
- Tuesday: 96
- Monday: 105
- Sunday: 93
- Saturday: 90
Hospitalizations (57,728 since pandemic began):
- Friday: 260
- Thursday: 258
- Wednesday: 304
- Tuesday: 299
- Monday: 150
- Sunday: 140
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 64,281
Deaths: 984
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 36,962
Deaths: 943
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 15,527
Deaths: 427
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 18,512
Deaths: 394
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 17,315
Deaths: 312
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 30,628
Deaths: 721
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,777
Deaths: 240
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,233
Deaths: 180
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,427
Deaths: 203
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,851
Deaths: 20
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Texas GOP suggests seceding from the US following SCOTUS rejection
- DeSantis defends treatment of fired Florida data scientist during search warrant execution
- President Trump signs one-week government-wide funding bill to avert shutdown
- Sarasota woman has heart attack after delaying care due to COVID-19 concerns, urges others not
- Democratic lawmakers blast GOP colleagues’ support of suit tossed by Supreme Court