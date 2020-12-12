LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Florida coronavirus: State reports 11,699 new cases, 123 new deaths

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Premium Image / WFLA Use Only

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 11,699 new cases on Friday.

New cases reported:

  • Friday: 11,699
  • Thursday: 11,335
  • Wednesday: 9,592
  • Tuesday: 7,985
  • Monday: 7,711

Percent positive:

The health department received 163,413 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of the results received, 9.58% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Thursday: 9.58%
  • Wednesday: 10.06%
  • Tuesday: 10.83%
  • Monday: 9.91%
  • Sunday: 9.87%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.90% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Thursday: 7.90%
  • Wednesday: 8.07%
  • Tuesday: 8.64%
  • Monday: 7.92%
  • Sunday: 7.64%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 19,714 total

Florida reported 123 new virus fatalities among residents on Friday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Friday: 123
  • Thursday: 129
  • Wednesday: 84
  • Tuesday: 96
  • Monday: 105
  • Sunday: 93
  • Saturday: 90

Hospitalizations (57,728 since pandemic began):

  • Friday: 260
  • Thursday: 258
  • Wednesday: 304
  • Tuesday: 299
  • Monday: 150
  • Sunday: 140

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 64,281
Deaths: 984

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 36,962
Deaths: 943

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,527
Deaths: 427

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,512
Deaths: 394

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,315
Deaths: 312

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,628
Deaths: 721

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,777
Deaths: 240

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,233
Deaths: 180

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,427
Deaths: 203

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,851
Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss