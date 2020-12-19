Florida coronavirus: State reports 11,682 new cases, 249 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 11,500 new cases on Saturday.

New cases reported:

Saturday: 11,682

Friday: 13,000

Thursday: 13,148

Wednesday: 11,561

Tuesday: 9,411

Percent positive:

The health department received 156,425 test results from labs across the state on Friday. Of the results received, 10.27% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Friday: 10.27%

Thursday: 10.62%

Wednesday: 10.50%

Tuesday: 11.31%

Monday: 11.96%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.35% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Friday: 8.35%

Thursday: 8.75%

Wednesday: 8.84%

Tuesday: 9.28%

Monday: 9.64%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 20,473 total

Florida reported 72 new virus fatalities among residents on Saturday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Saturday: 72

Friday: 96

Thursday: 101

Wednesday: 122

Tuesday: 79

Hospitalizations (59,851 since pandemic began):

Saturday: 249

Friday: 311

Thursday: 322

Wednesday: 357

Tuesday: 343

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 69,530

Deaths: 1,023

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 40,299

Deaths: 996

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,689

Deaths: 466

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,058

Deaths: 401

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,291

Deaths: 338

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,142

Deaths: 746

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,477

Deaths: 254

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,553

Deaths: 189

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,942

Deaths: 218

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,961

Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.