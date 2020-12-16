Florida coronavirus: State reports 11,561 new cases, 357 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 11,500 new cases on Wednesday.
New cases reported:
- Wednesday: 11,561
- Tuesday: 9,411
- Monday: 8,452
- Sunday: 8,958
- Saturday: 10,577
Percent positive:
The health department received 140,309 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of the results received, 11.31% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Tuesday: 11.31%
- Monday: 11.96%
- Sunday: 10.62%
- Saturday: 10.37%
- Friday: 9.93%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 9.28% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Tuesday: 9.28%
- Monday: 9.64%
- Sunday: 8.34%
- Saturday: 7.89%
- Friday: 7.91%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 20,204 total
Florida reported 122 new virus fatalities among residents on Wednesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Wednesday: 122
- Tuesday: 79
- Monday: 137
- Sunday: 81
- Saturday: 71
Hospitalizations (58,969 since pandemic began):
- Wednesday: 357
- Tuesday: 343
- Monday: 142
- Sunday: 141
- Saturday: 258
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 67,060
Deaths: 1,011
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 38,783
Deaths: 966
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 16,189
Deaths: 450
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 19,389
Deaths: 400
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 18,385
Deaths: 329
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 31,996
Deaths: 735
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,177
Deaths: 249
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,420
Deaths: 186
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,699
Deaths: 223
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,907
Deaths: 20
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
