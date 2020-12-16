LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Florida coronavirus: State reports 11,561 new cases, 357 new hospitalizations

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Premium Image / WFLA Use Only

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 11,500 new cases on Wednesday.

New cases reported:

  • Wednesday: 11,561
  • Tuesday: 9,411
  • Monday: 8,452
  • Sunday: 8,958
  • Saturday: 10,577

Percent positive:

The health department received 140,309 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of the results received, 11.31% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Tuesday: 11.31%
  • Monday: 11.96%
  • Sunday: 10.62%
  • Saturday: 10.37%
  • Friday: 9.93%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 9.28% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Tuesday: 9.28%
  • Monday: 9.64%
  • Sunday: 8.34%
  • Saturday: 7.89%
  • Friday: 7.91%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 20,204 total

Florida reported 122 new virus fatalities among residents on Wednesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Wednesday: 122
  • Tuesday: 79
  • Monday: 137
  • Sunday: 81
  • Saturday: 71

Hospitalizations (58,969 since pandemic began):

  • Wednesday: 357
  • Tuesday: 343
  • Monday: 142
  • Sunday: 141
  • Saturday: 258

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 67,060
Deaths: 1,011

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 38,783
Deaths: 966

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,189
Deaths: 450

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,389
Deaths: 400

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,385
Deaths: 329

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,996
Deaths: 735

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,177
Deaths: 249

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,420
Deaths: 186

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,699
Deaths: 223

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,907
Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss