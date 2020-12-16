Florida coronavirus: State reports 11,561 new cases, 357 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 11,500 new cases on Wednesday.

New cases reported:

Wednesday: 11,561

Tuesday: 9,411

Monday: 8,452

Sunday: 8,958

Saturday: 10,577

Percent positive:

The health department received 140,309 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of the results received, 11.31% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Tuesday: 11.31%

Monday: 11.96%

Sunday: 10.62%

Saturday: 10.37%

Friday: 9.93%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 9.28% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 9.28%

Monday: 9.64%

Sunday: 8.34%

Saturday: 7.89%

Friday: 7.91%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 20,204 total

Florida reported 122 new virus fatalities among residents on Wednesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 122

Tuesday: 79

Monday: 137

Sunday: 81

Saturday: 71

Hospitalizations (58,969 since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 357

Tuesday: 343

Monday: 142

Sunday: 141

Saturday: 258

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 67,060

Deaths: 1,011

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 38,783

Deaths: 966

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,189

Deaths: 450

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,389

Deaths: 400

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,385

Deaths: 329

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,996

Deaths: 735

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,177

Deaths: 249

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,420

Deaths: 186

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,699

Deaths: 223

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,907

Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.