Florida coronavirus: State reports 10,870 new cases, highest single-day increase since July 25

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 10,800 new cases on Thursday, its highest single-day increase since July.
The state did report 10,105 new cases on Nov. 15, but Thursday’s 10,870 new cases eclipses that and is now the highest single-day increase since the summer spike. The state reported 12,199 new cases on July 25.
New cases reported:
- Thursday: 10,870
- Wednesday: 9,994
- Tuesday: 8,847
- Monday: 6,658
- Sunday: 7,364
Percent positive:
The health department received 146,910 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. Of the results received, 9.84% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Wednesday: 9.84%
- Tuesday: 10.87%
- Monday: 10.50%
- Sunday: 11.00%
- Saturday: 10.06%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 8.19% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 8.19%
- Tuesday: 9.12%
- Monday: 8.69%
- Sunday: 8.40%
- Saturday: 7.85%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 18,874 total
Florida reported 98 new virus fatalities among residents on Thursday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Thursday: 98
- Wednesday: 97
- Tuesday: 82
- Monday: 97
- Sunday: 58
Hospitalizations (55,820 since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 253
- Wednesday: 370
- Tuesday: 333
- Monday: 158
- Sunday: 115
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 59,809
Deaths: 947
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,857
Deaths: 915
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,257
Deaths: 391
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 17,324
Deaths: 383
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 15,480
Deaths: 285
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 28,399
Deaths: 691
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,170
Deaths: 224
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,893
Deaths: 149
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,945
Deaths: 176
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,791
Deaths: 18
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
