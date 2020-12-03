Florida coronavirus: State reports 10,870 new cases, highest single-day increase since July 25

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 10,800 new cases on Thursday, its highest single-day increase since July.

The state did report 10,105 new cases on Nov. 15, but Thursday’s 10,870 new cases eclipses that and is now the highest single-day increase since the summer spike. The state reported 12,199 new cases on July 25.

New cases reported:

Thursday: 10,870

Wednesday: 9,994

Tuesday: 8,847

Monday: 6,658

Sunday: 7,364

Percent positive:

The health department received 146,910 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. Of the results received, 9.84% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Wednesday: 9.84%

Tuesday: 10.87%

Monday: 10.50%

Sunday: 11.00%

Saturday: 10.06%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.19% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 8.19%

Tuesday: 9.12%

Monday: 8.69%

Sunday: 8.40%

Saturday: 7.85%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 18,874 total

Florida reported 98 new virus fatalities among residents on Thursday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 98

Wednesday: 97

Tuesday: 82

Monday: 97

Sunday: 58

Hospitalizations (55,820 since pandemic began):

Thursday: 253

Wednesday: 370

Tuesday: 333

Monday: 158

Sunday: 115

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 59,809

Deaths: 947

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,857

Deaths: 915

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,257

Deaths: 391

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,324

Deaths: 383

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,480

Deaths: 285

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,399

Deaths: 691

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,170

Deaths: 224

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,893

Deaths: 149

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,945

Deaths: 176

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,791

Deaths: 18

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.