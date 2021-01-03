Florida coronavirus: State reports 10,603 new cases, percent positivity rate at 12.43%

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported 10,603 new cases on Sunday.

The day prior, the state reported over 30,000 new cases for a two-day period since it did not release reports on New Year’s Day.

On New Year’s Eve, Florida health officials reported the largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases. Thursday’s increase was 17,192.

New cases reported (1,365,436 total since start of pandemic):

Sunday: 10,603

Saturday: 31,518

Friday: No reports released

Thursday: 17,192

Wednesday: 13,871

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 96,345 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 14.02% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Saturday: 14.02%

Friday: 11.97%

Thursday: 12.95%

Wednesday: 13.27%

Tuesday: 10.03%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 12.43% on Saturday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Saturday: 12.43%

Friday: 10.13%

Thursday: 11.14%

Wednesday: 11.57%

Tuesday: 8.72%

New Florida resident fatalities (21,987 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 97 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 21,987. The total of non-resident deaths is 323.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Sunday: 97

Saturday: 217

Friday: No reports released

Thursday: 127

Wednesday: 137

New hospitalizations (63,332 cumulative since pandemic began):

Sunday: 184

Saturday: 280

Friday: No reports released

Thursday: 360

Wednesday: 366

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 80,035

Deaths: 1,090

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 46,860

Deaths: 1,066

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,271

Deaths: 512

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,920

Deaths: 435

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,879

Deaths: 391

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 38,843

Deaths: 791

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,677

Deaths: 281

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,135

Deaths: 206

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,903

Deaths: 283

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,156

Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.