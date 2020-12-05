Florida coronavirus: State reports 10,431 new cases, resident deaths surpass 19,000

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 10,400 new cases on Saturday.

The overall Florida resident death toll has also surpassed 19,000.

New cases reported:

Saturday: 10,431

Friday: 10,177

Thursday: 10,870

Wednesday: 9,994

Tuesday: 8,847

Percent positive:

The health department received 158,182 test results from labs across the state on Friday. Of the results received, 9.14% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Friday: 9.14%

Thursday: 9.36%

Wednesday: 9.84%

Tuesday: 10.87%

Monday: 10.50%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.32% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Friday: 7.32%

Thursday: 7.49%

Wednesday: 8.19%

Tuesday: 9.12%

Monday: 8.69%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 19,084 total

Florida reported 90 new virus fatalities among residents on Saturday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Saturday: 90

Friday: 120

Thursday: 98

Wednesday: 97

Tuesday: 82

Hospitalizations (56,317 since pandemic began):

Saturday: 222

Friday: 275

Thursday: 253

Wednesday: 370

Tuesday: 333

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 60,761

Deaths: 959

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,603

Deaths: 924

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,575

Deaths: 398

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,606

Deaths: 390

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,948

Deaths: 290

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,918

Deaths: 700

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,342

Deaths: 229

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,994

Deaths: 160

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,096

Deaths: 181

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,807

Deaths: 19

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.