Florida coronavirus: State reports 10,431 new cases, resident deaths surpass 19,000

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Premium Image / WFLA Use Only

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 10,400 new cases on Saturday.

The overall Florida resident death toll has also surpassed 19,000.

New cases reported:

  • Saturday: 10,431
  • Friday: 10,177
  • Thursday: 10,870
  • Wednesday: 9,994
  • Tuesday: 8,847

Percent positive:

The health department received 158,182 test results from labs across the state on Friday. Of the results received, 9.14% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Friday: 9.14%
  • Thursday: 9.36%
  • Wednesday: 9.84%
  • Tuesday: 10.87%
  • Monday: 10.50%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.32% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Friday: 7.32%
  • Thursday: 7.49%
  • Wednesday: 8.19%
  • Tuesday: 9.12%
  • Monday: 8.69%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 19,084 total

Florida reported 90 new virus fatalities among residents on Saturday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Saturday: 90
  • Friday: 120
  • Thursday: 98
  • Wednesday: 97
  • Tuesday: 82

Hospitalizations (56,317 since pandemic began):

  • Saturday: 222
  • Friday: 275
  • Thursday: 253
  • Wednesday: 370
  • Tuesday: 333

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 60,761
Deaths: 959

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,603
Deaths: 924

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,575
Deaths: 398

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,606
Deaths: 390

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,948
Deaths: 290

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,918
Deaths: 700

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,342
Deaths: 229

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,994
Deaths: 160

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,096
Deaths: 181

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,807
Deaths: 19

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss