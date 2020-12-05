Florida coronavirus: State reports 10,431 new cases, resident deaths surpass 19,000

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 10,400 new cases on Saturday.
The overall Florida resident death toll has also surpassed 19,000.
New cases reported:
- Saturday: 10,431
- Friday: 10,177
- Thursday: 10,870
- Wednesday: 9,994
- Tuesday: 8,847
Percent positive:
The health department received 158,182 test results from labs across the state on Friday. Of the results received, 9.14% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Friday: 9.14%
- Thursday: 9.36%
- Wednesday: 9.84%
- Tuesday: 10.87%
- Monday: 10.50%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.32% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Friday: 7.32%
- Thursday: 7.49%
- Wednesday: 8.19%
- Tuesday: 9.12%
- Monday: 8.69%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 19,084 total
Florida reported 90 new virus fatalities among residents on Saturday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Saturday: 90
- Friday: 120
- Thursday: 98
- Wednesday: 97
- Tuesday: 82
Hospitalizations (56,317 since pandemic began):
- Saturday: 222
- Friday: 275
- Thursday: 253
- Wednesday: 370
- Tuesday: 333
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 60,761
Deaths: 959
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 34,603
Deaths: 924
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,575
Deaths: 398
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 17,606
Deaths: 390
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 15,948
Deaths: 290
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 28,918
Deaths: 700
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,342
Deaths: 229
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,994
Deaths: 160
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,096
Deaths: 181
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,807
Deaths: 19
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- California sheriff who refused to enforce COVID-19 order tests positive for virus
- Florida coronavirus: State reports 10,431 new cases, resident deaths surpass 19,000
- Stimulus check update: Pelosi says there is ‘momentum’ toward COVID-19 relief
- Tampa General Hospital preparing to accept first shipments of coronavirus vaccine
- VP Pence: Confidence in vaccine important for US