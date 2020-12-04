Florida coronavirus: State reports 10,177 new cases, resident deaths just shy of 19K

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 10,000 new cases on Friday.
On Thursday, the state reported 10,870 new cases, which was the highest single-day increase since the summer spike. The state reported 12,199 new cases on July 25.
New cases reported:
- Friday: 10,177
- Thursday: 10,870
- Wednesday: 9,994
- Tuesday: 8,847
- Monday: 6,658
Percent positive:
The health department received 150,416 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of the results received, 9.36% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Thursday: 9.36%
- Wednesday: 9.84%
- Tuesday: 10.87%
- Monday: 10.50%
- Sunday: 11.00%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.49% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Thursday: 7.49%
- Wednesday: 8.19%
- Tuesday: 9.12%
- Monday: 8.69%
- Sunday: 8.40%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 18,994 total
Florida reported 120 new virus fatalities among residents on Friday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Friday: 120
- Thursday: 98
- Wednesday: 97
- Tuesday: 82
- Monday: 97
Hospitalizations (56,095 since pandemic began):
- Friday: 275
- Thursday: 253
- Wednesday: 370
- Tuesday: 333
- Monday: 158
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 60,241
Deaths: 955
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 34,152
Deaths: 922
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,384
Deaths: 399
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 17,450
Deaths: 387
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 15,700
Deaths: 285
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 28,640
Deaths: 697
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,249
Deaths: 228
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,949
Deaths: 160
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,015
Deaths: 177
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,799
Deaths: 18
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
