Florida coronavirus: State reports 10,177 new cases, resident deaths just shy of 19K

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 10,000 new cases on Friday.

On Thursday, the state reported 10,870 new cases, which was the highest single-day increase since the summer spike. The state reported 12,199 new cases on July 25.

New cases reported:

Friday: 10,177

Thursday: 10,870

Wednesday: 9,994

Tuesday: 8,847

Monday: 6,658

Percent positive:

The health department received 150,416 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of the results received, 9.36% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Thursday: 9.36%

Wednesday: 9.84%

Tuesday: 10.87%

Monday: 10.50%

Sunday: 11.00%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.49% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 7.49%

Wednesday: 8.19%

Tuesday: 9.12%

Monday: 8.69%

Sunday: 8.40%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 18,994 total

Florida reported 120 new virus fatalities among residents on Friday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Friday: 120

Thursday: 98

Wednesday: 97

Tuesday: 82

Monday: 97

Hospitalizations (56,095 since pandemic began):

Friday: 275

Thursday: 253

Wednesday: 370

Tuesday: 333

Monday: 158

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 60,241

Deaths: 955

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,152

Deaths: 922

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,384

Deaths: 399

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,450

Deaths: 387

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,700

Deaths: 285

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,640

Deaths: 697

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,249

Deaths: 228

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,949

Deaths: 160

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,015

Deaths: 177

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,799

Deaths: 18

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.