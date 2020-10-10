Florida coronavirus: State not releasing daily reports after lab submits 400K previously-reported results

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health will not be providing an update on COVID-19 numbers Saturday after a lab submitted roughly 400,000 previously-reported COVID-19 test results.

According to the FDOH, the state received the previously-reported results Friday night from Helix Laboratory, which is a private lab that is not affiliated with the state of Florida.

The FDOH says since the lab submitted a “massive” data file causing the department to “de-duplicate hundreds of thousands of results,” it prevented the automatic reporting from yesterday’s results.

State epidemiologists are currently working to reconcile the data, which will take a day to finish, according to the FDOH. The daily reports should resume Sunday.

The FDOH noted that this reporting issue is not related to notifying people of their results. Notification is done by the lab or entity that offered the test.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: