Florida coronavirus: State continues to report less than 5K new cases per day, percent positivity at 5.73%

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida health officials reported fewer than 5,000 new cases of coronavirus for the thirteenth straight day Friday.

The state verified 3,815 new cases Friday. Among the new cases, health officials reported a 5.73% positivity rate.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day.

Of all test results received Thursday, 8.49% were positive. The state counted 6,398 positive results and 68,972 negatives. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

The state reported 89 total virus fatalities Friday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

The state has tallied a total of 615,806 infections, and 10,957 resident and 142 non-Florida resident deaths since the pandemic began.

On Friday, the state also reported 311 new COVID-related hospitalizations. The total hospitalizations now stand at 38,029.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 36,574

Deaths: 541

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,740

Deaths: 645

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,340

Deaths: 255

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,136

Deaths: 201

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,692

Deaths: 429

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,949

Deaths: 173

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,516

Deaths: 79

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,795

Deaths: 62

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,054

Deaths: 55

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,083

Deaths: 9

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.