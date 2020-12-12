Florida coronavirus: Resident, non-resident COVID-19 deaths surpass 20,000

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 10,500 new cases on Saturday.

New cases reported:

Saturday: 10,577

Friday: 11,699

Thursday: 11,335

Wednesday: 9,592

Tuesday: 7,985

Percent positive:

The health department received 150,682 test results from labs across the state on Friday. Of the results received, 9.93% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Friday: 9.93%

Thursday: 9.58%

Wednesday: 10.06%

Tuesday: 10.83%

Monday: 9.91%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.91% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Friday: 7.91%

Thursday: 7.90%

Wednesday: 8.07%

Tuesday: 8.64%

Monday: 7.92%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 19,785 total

Florida reported 71 new virus fatalities among residents on Saturday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Saturday: 71

Friday: 123

Thursday: 129

Wednesday: 84

Tuesday: 96

Hospitalizations (57,986 since pandemic began):

Saturday: 258

Friday: 260

Thursday: 258

Wednesday: 304

Tuesday: 299

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 64,999

Deaths: 985

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 37,387

Deaths: 945

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,659

Deaths: 427

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,720

Deaths: 396

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,578

Deaths: 312

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,967

Deaths: 722

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,895

Deaths: 244

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,261

Deaths: 181

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,469

Deaths: 204

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,863

Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.