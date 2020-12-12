Florida coronavirus: Resident, non-resident COVID-19 deaths surpass 20,000

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 10,500 new cases on Saturday.
New cases reported:
- Saturday: 10,577
- Friday: 11,699
- Thursday: 11,335
- Wednesday: 9,592
- Tuesday: 7,985
Percent positive:
The health department received 150,682 test results from labs across the state on Friday. Of the results received, 9.93% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Friday: 9.93%
- Thursday: 9.58%
- Wednesday: 10.06%
- Tuesday: 10.83%
- Monday: 9.91%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.91% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Friday: 7.91%
- Thursday: 7.90%
- Wednesday: 8.07%
- Tuesday: 8.64%
- Monday: 7.92%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 19,785 total
Florida reported 71 new virus fatalities among residents on Saturday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Saturday: 71
- Friday: 123
- Thursday: 129
- Wednesday: 84
- Tuesday: 96
Hospitalizations (57,986 since pandemic began):
- Saturday: 258
- Friday: 260
- Thursday: 258
- Wednesday: 304
- Tuesday: 299
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 64,999
Deaths: 985
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 37,387
Deaths: 945
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 15,659
Deaths: 427
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 18,720
Deaths: 396
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 17,578
Deaths: 312
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 30,967
Deaths: 722
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,895
Deaths: 244
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,261
Deaths: 181
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,469
Deaths: 204
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,863
Deaths: 20
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
