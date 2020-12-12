Florida coronavirus: Resident, non-resident COVID-19 deaths surpass 20,000

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 10,500 new cases on Saturday.

New cases reported:

  • Saturday: 10,577
  • Friday: 11,699
  • Thursday: 11,335
  • Wednesday: 9,592
  • Tuesday: 7,985

Percent positive:

The health department received 150,682 test results from labs across the state on Friday. Of the results received, 9.93% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Friday: 9.93%
  • Thursday: 9.58%
  • Wednesday: 10.06%
  • Tuesday: 10.83%
  • Monday: 9.91%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.91% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Friday: 7.91%
  • Thursday: 7.90%
  • Wednesday: 8.07%
  • Tuesday: 8.64%
  • Monday: 7.92%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 19,785 total

Florida reported 71 new virus fatalities among residents on Saturday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Saturday: 71
  • Friday: 123
  • Thursday: 129
  • Wednesday: 84
  • Tuesday: 96

Hospitalizations (57,986 since pandemic began):

  • Saturday: 258
  • Friday: 260
  • Thursday: 258
  • Wednesday: 304
  • Tuesday: 299

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 64,999
Deaths: 985

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 37,387
Deaths: 945

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,659
Deaths: 427

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,720
Deaths: 396

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,578
Deaths: 312

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,967
Deaths: 722

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,895
Deaths: 244

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,261
Deaths: 181

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,469
Deaths: 204

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,863
Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

