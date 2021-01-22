Florida coronavirus: Resident deaths surpass 25K as state reports 13,719 new cases

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 13,719 coronavirus cases Friday to bring the cumulative total to 1,627,603.

The state also recorded 272 more fatalities, which is the second-highest increase in resident deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The highest increase was 276 resident deaths on Aug. 11. The resident death total reached 25,011.

New cases reported (1,627,603 total since start of pandemic):

Friday: 13,719

Thursday: 12,873

Wednesday: 11,914

Tuesday: 9,816

Monday: 8,002

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 131,117 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 15.78% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Thursday: 15.78%

Wednesday: 10.72%

Tuesday: 13.22%

Monday: 11.83%

Sunday: 12.56%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 12.37% on Thursday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 12.37%

Wednesday: 8.54%

Tuesday: 10.73%

Monday: 8.97%

Sunday: 9.19%

New Florida resident fatalities (25,011 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 272 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Friday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 25,011. The total of non-resident deaths is 394.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Friday: 272

Thursday: 161

Wednesday: 142

Tuesday: 162

Monday: 137

New hospitalizations (69,735 cumulative since pandemic began):

Friday: 453

Thursday: 350

Wednesday: 454

Tuesday: 308

Monday: 173

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,249,804 total people vaccinated):

Friday: 66,792

Thursday: 60,607

Wednesday: 56,298

Tuesday: 34,312

Monday: 24,079

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 95,477

Deaths: 1,220

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 56,247

Deaths: 1,209

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,603

Deaths: 604

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,990

Deaths: 484

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,865

Deaths: 482

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 47,254

Deaths: 920

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,353

Deaths: 328

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,086

Deaths: 242

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,192

Deaths: 323

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,472

Deaths: 22

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.