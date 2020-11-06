Florida coronavirus: Resident death total surpasses 17K

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 5,245 coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the statewide case count to 832,625.
The state’s resident death toll finally reached 17,000. Currently, there have been 17,014 Florida residents who’ve died after contracting the virus and 210 non-Florida resident deaths.
New cases reported:
- Friday: 5,245
- Thursday: 6,257
- Wednesday: 4,423
- Tuesday: 4,637
- Monday: 4,651
Percent positive: 7.41%
The health department received 89,359 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of the results received, 7.41% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Thursday: 7.41%
- Wednesday: 7.35%
- Tuesday: 9.33%
- Monday: 8.92%
- Sunday: 8.38%
Percent positivity: 6.36%
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.36% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Thursday: 6.36%
- Wednesday: 6.20%
- Tuesday: 7.75%
- Monday: 7.58%
- Sunday: 6.47%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,014 total deaths
Florida reported 53 new virus fatalities among residents on Thursday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. A total of 17,014 Floridians have died of the virus.
- Friday: 53
- Thursday: 39
- Wednesday: 32
- Tuesday: 56
- Monday: 45
Hospitalizations (50,265 since pandemic began):
- Friday: 188
- Thursday: 188
- Wednesday: 174
- Tuesday: 230
- Monday: 81
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 50,127
Deaths: 830
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,192
Deaths: 831
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,247
Deaths: 350
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,944
Deaths: 330
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,558
Deaths: 245
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 23,879
Deaths: 637
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,946
Deaths: 177
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,870
Deaths: 121
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,440
Deaths: 139
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,641
Deaths: 17
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
