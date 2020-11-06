Florida coronavirus: Resident death total surpasses 17K

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Premium Image / WFLA Use Only

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 5,245 coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the statewide case count to 832,625.

The state’s resident death toll finally reached 17,000. Currently, there have been 17,014 Florida residents who’ve died after contracting the virus and 210 non-Florida resident deaths.

New cases reported:

  • Friday: 5,245
  • Thursday: 6,257
  • Wednesday: 4,423
  • Tuesday: 4,637
  • Monday: 4,651

Percent positive: 7.41%

The health department received 89,359 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of the results received, 7.41% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Thursday: 7.41%
  • Wednesday: 7.35%
  • Tuesday: 9.33%
  • Monday: 8.92%
  • Sunday: 8.38%

Percent positivity: 6.36%

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.36% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Thursday: 6.36%
  • Wednesday: 6.20%
  • Tuesday: 7.75%
  • Monday: 7.58%
  • Sunday: 6.47%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,014 total deaths

Florida reported 53 new virus fatalities among residents on Thursday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. A total of 17,014 Floridians have died of the virus.

  • Friday: 53
  • Thursday: 39
  • Wednesday: 32
  • Tuesday: 56
  • Monday: 45

Hospitalizations (50,265 since pandemic began):

  • Friday: 188
  • Thursday: 188
  • Wednesday: 174
  • Tuesday: 230
  • Monday: 81

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 50,127
Deaths: 830

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,192
Deaths: 831

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,247
Deaths: 350

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,944
Deaths: 330

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,558
Deaths: 245

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,879
Deaths: 637

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,946
Deaths: 177

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,870
Deaths: 121

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,440
Deaths: 139

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,641
Deaths: 17

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss