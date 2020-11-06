Florida coronavirus: Resident death total surpasses 17K

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 5,245 coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the statewide case count to 832,625.

The state’s resident death toll finally reached 17,000. Currently, there have been 17,014 Florida residents who’ve died after contracting the virus and 210 non-Florida resident deaths.

New cases reported:

Friday: 5,245

Thursday: 6,257

Wednesday: 4,423

Tuesday: 4,637

Monday: 4,651

Percent positive: 7.41%

The health department received 89,359 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of the results received, 7.41% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Thursday: 7.41%

Wednesday: 7.35%

Tuesday: 9.33%

Monday: 8.92%

Sunday: 8.38%

Percent positivity: 6.36%

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.36% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 6.36%

Wednesday: 6.20%

Tuesday: 7.75%

Monday: 7.58%

Sunday: 6.47%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,014 total deaths

Florida reported 53 new virus fatalities among residents on Thursday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. A total of 17,014 Floridians have died of the virus.

Friday: 53

Thursday: 39

Wednesday: 32

Tuesday: 56

Monday: 45

Hospitalizations (50,265 since pandemic began):

Friday: 188

Thursday: 188

Wednesday: 174

Tuesday: 230

Monday: 81

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 50,127

Deaths: 830

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,192

Deaths: 831

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,247

Deaths: 350

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,944

Deaths: 330

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,558

Deaths: 245

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,879

Deaths: 637

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,946

Deaths: 177

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,870

Deaths: 121

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,440

Deaths: 139

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,641

Deaths: 17

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: