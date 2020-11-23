Florida coronavirus: Resident death toll surpasses 18,000

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida reported an additional 6,331 coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the statewide case count to 944,745.
New cases reported:
- Monday: 6,331
- Sunday: 6,586
- Saturday: 8,410
- Friday: 9,085
- Thursday: 9,085
Percent positive:
The health department received 95,791 test results from labs across the state on Sunday. Of the results received, 8.91% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Sunday: 8.91%
- Saturday: 8.48%
- Friday: 8.26%
- Thursday: 8.97%
- Wednesday: 8.91%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.01% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Sunday: 7.01%
- Saturday: 6.60%
- Friday: 6.79%
- Thursday: 7.64%
- Wednesday: 7.58%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 18,085 total
Florida reported 94 new virus fatalities among residents on Monday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Monday: 94
- Sunday: 61
- Saturday: 41
- Friday: 79
- Thursday: 79
Hospitalizations (53,499 since pandemic began):
- Monday: 96
- Sunday: 137
- Saturday: 175
- Friday: 226
- Thursday: 228
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 55,835
Deaths: 897
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 31,137
Deaths: 872
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,567
Deaths: 371
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 15,904
Deaths: 365
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,809
Deaths: 265
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 26,504
Deaths: 670
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,641
Deaths: 199
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,524
Deaths: 143
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,358
Deaths: 158
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,734
Deaths: 18
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
