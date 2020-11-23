Florida coronavirus: Resident death toll surpasses 18,000

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Premium Image / WFLA Use Only

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida reported an additional 6,331 coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the statewide case count to 944,745.

New cases reported:

  • Monday: 6,331
  • Sunday: 6,586
  • Saturday: 8,410
  • Friday: 9,085
  • Thursday: 9,085

Percent positive:

The health department received 95,791 test results from labs across the state on Sunday. Of the results received, 8.91% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Sunday: 8.91%
  • Saturday: 8.48%
  • Friday: 8.26%
  • Thursday: 8.97%
  • Wednesday: 8.91%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.01% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Sunday: 7.01%
  • Saturday: 6.60%
  • Friday: 6.79%
  • Thursday: 7.64%
  • Wednesday: 7.58%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 18,085 total

Florida reported 94 new virus fatalities among residents on Monday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Monday: 94
  • Sunday: 61
  • Saturday: 41
  • Friday: 79
  • Thursday: 79

Hospitalizations (53,499 since pandemic began):

  • Monday: 96
  • Sunday: 137
  • Saturday: 175
  • Friday: 226
  • Thursday: 228

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 55,835
Deaths: 897

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,137
Deaths: 872

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,567
Deaths: 371

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,904
Deaths: 365

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,809
Deaths: 265

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,504
Deaths: 670

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,641
Deaths: 199

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,524
Deaths: 143

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,358
Deaths: 158

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,734
Deaths: 18

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss