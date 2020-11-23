Florida coronavirus: Resident death toll surpasses 18,000

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida reported an additional 6,331 coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the statewide case count to 944,745.

New cases reported:

Monday: 6,331

Sunday: 6,586

Saturday: 8,410

Friday: 9,085

Thursday: 9,085

Percent positive:

The health department received 95,791 test results from labs across the state on Sunday. Of the results received, 8.91% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Sunday: 8.91%

Saturday: 8.48%

Friday: 8.26%

Thursday: 8.97%

Wednesday: 8.91%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.01% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 7.01%

Saturday: 6.60%

Friday: 6.79%

Thursday: 7.64%

Wednesday: 7.58%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 18,085 total

Florida reported 94 new virus fatalities among residents on Monday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 94

Sunday: 61

Saturday: 41

Friday: 79

Thursday: 79

Hospitalizations (53,499 since pandemic began):

Monday: 96

Sunday: 137

Saturday: 175

Friday: 226

Thursday: 228

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 55,835

Deaths: 897

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,137

Deaths: 872

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,567

Deaths: 371

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,904

Deaths: 365

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,809

Deaths: 265

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,504

Deaths: 670

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,641

Deaths: 199

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,524

Deaths: 143

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,358

Deaths: 158

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,734

Deaths: 18

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.