Florida coronavirus: Percent positivity drops below 4% after big test day

Florida
Posted: / Updated:

Getty Premium Image – WFLA Use Only

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 4,471 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 776,251.

The state recorded 77 new virus fatalities Friday. The resident death toll stands at 16,417.

New cases reported:

  • Saturday: 4,471
  • Friday: 3,689
  • Thursday: 5,557
  • Wednesday: 2,145
  • Tuesday: 3,662
  • Monday: 1,707

Percent positive: 4.65%

The health department received 127,387 test results from labs across the state on Friday. Of the results received, 4.65% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Friday: 4.65%
  • Thursday: 4.78%
  • Wednesday: 6.97%
  • Tuesday: 8.03%
  • Monday: 7.69%
  • Sunday: 6.02%

Percent positivity: 3.68%

The percent positivity for new cases was 3.68% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Friday: 3.68%
  • Thursday: 4.00%
  • Wednesday: 5.62%
  • Tuesday: 6.74%
  • Monday: 6.17%
  • Sunday: 4.86%

Florida Resident Fatalities:

The state reported 77 new Florida-resident virus fatalities on Saturday. The state now has a total of 16,417 coronavirus-related deaths of Florida residents. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Saturday: 77
  • Friday: 73
  • Thursday: 57
  • Wednesday: 105
  • Tuesday: 84
  • Monday: 54

Hospitalizations (48,127 since pandemic began):

  • Saturday: 174
  • Friday: 188
  • Thursday: 137
  • Wednesday: 276
  • Tuesday: 227
  • Monday: 72

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 46,528
Deaths: 759

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,799
Deaths: 816

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,245
Deaths: 330

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,788
Deaths: 327

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,459
Deaths: 236

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,375
Deaths: 615

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,570
Deaths: 165

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,515
Deaths: 110

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,131
Deaths: 130

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,569
Deaths: 16

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss